Everybody and their mama pulled up to the Bob Marley: One Love LA premiere where RZA, Stevie Wonder, Brad Pitt, Ziggy Marley, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and many more celebrated the legendary musician’s legacy at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Other notable guests included Mya, Shenseea, and Kelly Rowland who set di carpet ablaze while setting the tone for another epic night in Hollywood.

Produced in partnership with the Marley family, Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch along with cast members James Norton, Tosin Cole, Umi Myers, Anthony Welsh, Nia Ashi, Aston Barrett Jr., Anna-Sharé Blake, Gawaine “J-Summa” Campbell, Naomi Cowan, and more.

“…we wanted to share a personal side to Bob, a more vulnerable side, a more human side because everyone’s got an idea of who he is,” said Ben-Adir about portraying the iconic artist in an interview with Screen Rant. “Everyone knows some of Bob’s music, he’s so loved, but do we actually know anything about him and the struggles that he went through? And then specifically the struggles he went through at this specific period of time. And so it really opened up and it became a community effort. I was so fortunate not just to have the family there, but I got to spend time with Bob’s childhood friends, guys who knew Bob when he was 13, 14 in Trench Town. I spent hours with them walking up and down Orange Street and through Trench Town showing me where they hung out, showing me everything. The process was about trying to learn and understand as much as I could about Bob’s experience as a child all the way through. In that way you can start tapping into his psychology and thinking about what he went through. It was a joy to get to know him, and I felt like I never spent that much time with anyone. And listening to him for two years? I’m still listening. I’ve had Bob on this morning.”

With growing buzz surrounding the long-awaited biopic, Paramount Pictures recently released a sneak peek into the making of the film opening in theaters on Valentine’s Day. Check it out below:

