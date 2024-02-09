Another Club Shay Shay classic
Social media is buzzing over Mo’Nique laying the sweet baby smackdown on Oprah, Tyler Perry, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, D.L. Hughley, and, at one point, Skip Bayless on the latest thoroughly entertaining episode of Shannon Sharpe‘s Club Shay Shay podcast.
As previously reported, Mo’Nique claimed that her pay disparity grievances have been downplayed because she’s a “fat Black woman” while Taraji P. Henson’s similar comments were praised, but she said a wholeeeee lot more during the internet-shattering sitdown.
Check out the full 3-hour episode below:
Catching the brunt of Mo’Nique’s wrath was Tiffany Haddish for comments she made about her husband Sidney Hicks, who is also her manager.
Mo'nique fried up Tiffany Haddish so damn bad on #ClubShayShay with Shannon Sharpe that I had to put the Ether beat on it 🔥
That shit was cold asf 😭😭pic.twitter.com/9g7WgvWHIx
— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 7, 2024
Back in 2018, Haddish discussed Mo’Nique with GQ magazine amid the comedienne’s then-call for a Netflix boycott, saying:
“My business run different than her business. I don’t live her life. I don’t have that husband of hers. I’m looking at how [Netflix has] opened up so many opportunities for black females and comedy. When my people are dying, that’s when you gonna catch me protesting. I’m not gonna protest because somebody got offered not the amount of money they wanted to get offered.
In the now-viral moment, Mo’Nique flamebroiled Haddish, referencing the “Girls Trip” star’s DUI arrests and previous lawsuit alleging sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor.
“When I saw that, it’s like, Tiffany, if you had a husband like mine, you may not have two DUIs,” said Mo’Nique on Club Shay Shay. “If you had a husband like mine, you may not be caught up in what looks like you could have been grooming a child.”
he said, ‘I can see the pain in you, and I can hear it,'” said continued. “‘And I want to let you know that I would never do nothing to hurt you.’ But the conversation kept going on, only for Tyler Perry to admit he did start a rumor that I was difficult to work with. He lied.”
The way Mo'Nique had Shannon gagged when she asked him "What did you hear Tyler Perry say on that audio recording?"💀#clubshayshay #monique pic.twitter.com/lP09F4f2A4
— Hyrule 🇳🇬 ✊🏾 (@AkiraTwin) February 8, 2024
You can read about the rest of Mo’Nique’s fired shots on Club Shay Shay here.
Are you Team Mo’Nique or do you think she went too far? Who would you want to see on Club Shay Shay next? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) moments from the interview on the flip.
Mo’Nique talking about Oprah & Gayle got me crying 😭😭✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/8w76XZhSKi
— ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) February 8, 2024
GUESS THE BOONDOCKS AND DONALD GLOVER ON ATLANTA WAS RIGHT ABOUT TYLER PERRY 😂😂😂😂. MO’NIQUE HAD UNC SHANNON SHARPE DUMBFOUNDED ON CLUB SHAY SHAY pic.twitter.com/P525V8HcYP
— Tommy Pickles (@iamshellyshel) February 7, 2024
I felt this Monique 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8MS7BLYxEi
— Strangers Addiction (@StrangersAddict) February 8, 2024
Mo’Nique on Shannon Sharpe dating life 😂😂
She said he need an old gal that can bake good cakes
This interview is insane 😂 pic.twitter.com/4U9vtbsGtJ
— TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) February 7, 2024
Mo’Nique said “wait, who you yelling at?” Lmaoo pic.twitter.com/5Spbh9qUNQ
— Chris Cooper (@PirateCoop) February 7, 2024
I wonder if Monique knew she ate Oprah up with this rhyme 😩🤣🤣😩😩#ClubShayShay pic.twitter.com/9JNvtW7Ph0
— LE RON 🧏🏽🧏🏽♀️▶️ (@Leron_518) February 8, 2024
Monique Went In On Skip Bayless 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ri1UxFyF5K
— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) February 7, 2024
Shannon: THEY AINT COMING ON NOW MO’
Monique: Invite them
Shannon: I HAVE…
Shannon Sharpe is doing God’s Work with Club Shay Shay😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d1RrZ1yKzF
— JJ.eth (@jjrichardson_) February 7, 2024
