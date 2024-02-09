Another Club Shay Shay classic

Social media is buzzing over Mo’Nique laying the sweet baby smackdown on Oprah, Tyler Perry, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, D.L. Hughley, and, at one point, Skip Bayless on the latest thoroughly entertaining episode of Shannon Sharpe‘s Club Shay Shay podcast.

As previously reported, Mo’Nique claimed that her pay disparity grievances have been downplayed because she’s a “fat Black woman” while Taraji P. Henson’s similar comments were praised, but she said a wholeeeee lot more during the internet-shattering sitdown.

Catching the brunt of Mo’Nique’s wrath was Tiffany Haddish for comments she made about her husband Sidney Hicks, who is also her manager.

Back in 2018, Haddish discussed Mo’Nique with GQ magazine amid the comedienne’s then-call for a Netflix boycott, saying:

“My business run different than her business. I don’t live her life. I don’t have that husband of hers. I’m looking at how [Netflix has] opened up so many opportunities for black females and comedy. When my people are dying, that’s when you gonna catch me protesting. I’m not gonna protest because somebody got offered not the amount of money they wanted to get offered.

In the now-viral moment, Mo’Nique flamebroiled Haddish, referencing the “Girls Trip” star’s DUI arrests and previous lawsuit alleging sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor.

“When I saw that, it’s like, Tiffany, if you had a husband like mine, you may not have two DUIs,” said Mo’Nique on Club Shay Shay. “If you had a husband like mine, you may not be caught up in what looks like you could have been grooming a child.”

he said, ‘I can see the pain in you, and I can hear it,'” said continued. “‘And I want to let you know that I would never do nothing to hurt you.’ But the conversation kept going on, only for Tyler Perry to admit he did start a rumor that I was difficult to work with. He lied.”

