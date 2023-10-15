Plot twist in Pound Down

‘Pound Town’ prophetess Sexyy Red sent social media into a frenzy over her surprise pregnancy announcement just days before the opening night of her Hood Hottest Princess Tour.

The “SkeeYee” rapper seemingly announced her pregnancy alongside SZA after the sexyy duo clapped their cakes to Drake‘s “Rich Baby Daddy” while performing together in their hometown of St. Louis.

SZA and Sexyy Red perform “Rich Baby Daddy” for their first time at SZA’s show in their hometown St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/05lpPsmwVJ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 12, 2023

Knowing what we know about Big Sexyy, it was no shocker that she refused to let a lil bun in the oven stop her from putting on a show.

sexyy red gone put on a show EVERYTIME pregnant and all pic.twitter.com/KTxJlBRhwb — ✰ (@SSZEXXYY) October 15, 2023

Naturally, social media had jokes about Drake potentially being her “Rich Baby Daddy” while others wondered if the pappy is her incarcerated baby daddy or unidentified hater who leaked her now-viral sex tape. Whatever the case, congratulations poured in from across the internet.

No way Drake got Sexyy Red pregnant 💀 pic.twitter.com/Y1SgRFTMvi — SWB 💫 (@ykkswb) October 14, 2023

That lame poor dirty ass nigga got Sexyy Red pregnant???? Keep yall kids out the road fr i’m not in the mood 😒 pic.twitter.com/n7xbGtv7Hl — Ricky 💳 (@rickyhavinnn) October 14, 2023

Sexyy Red being pregnant while her BD is in jail is so on brand. — RH (@BaldJesusFareal) October 14, 2023

With every high-profile pregnancy, there’s always worry from fans about the new addition slowing down career momentum. Hopefully, that’s not the case for Sexyy who can look to Cardi B as an example of a star who continued to shine during her pregnancy.

One star not taking any chances is GloRilla who had a hilariously unfiltered response to people who said she was “next” after Sexyy’s pregnancy announcement.

Stop asking am I next y’all kno what I do. I damn near gotta membership at dat place — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) October 15, 2023

“Stop asking am I next y’all kno what I do. I damn near gotta membership at dat place,” she tweeted.

Will you be pulling up to one of pregnant Sexyy’s upcoming shows? What would be your reaction if Drake really was the father? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Sexyy Red’s surprise pregnancy announcement on the flip.