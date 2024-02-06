If you’re reading this, it’s too late
Social media is ABLAZE over Drake’s alleged leaked video peenanigans that immediately trended while drowning out those pesky cosmetic surgery rumors reignited by Megan Thee Stallion‘s chart-topping hit single “HISS.”
In the now-viral video, a person who appears to be the “Hotline Bling” rapper can be seen in bed showing off his goods through the reflection in the mirror across from him.
heard Drake just did a meat and greet pic.twitter.com/k9oIuVPiYu
— FamousNash (@FamousNash) February 6, 2024
Since the dawn of AI, it’s been a struggle for most social media users to tell what’s real or fake, especially in situations like this where Drake’s face is mostly covered by his iPhone in the video.
(If you want to see for yourself, you can check out the NSFW clip here.)
Drake has yet to confirm if this video is actually him or not (obviously), but according to popular streamer Adin Ross, he did acknowledge the leak.
Drake responds to Adin Ross after he left a voice message about his leaked video… 💀 pic.twitter.com/M9nH9xYzDa
— Liutauras (@Liutauras_) February 6, 2024
After reviewing the leaked clip, the streamer sent the rapper a voice message while streaming, telling him: “I’m still live bro, we were just looking at this s**t. Goddamn, you were blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed with being number one but you’re also blessed to have a f***ing missile.”
Ross said that the star simply responded with multiple laughing emojis, going on to say he might use Adin’s voice note as the intro to his next album.
Naturally, social media exploded with jokes over the now-infamous leak that divided timelines between scrollers who were either intrigue or upset to see what the entertainer is packing…allegedly.
Pov: you go check why Drizzy Drake is trending pic.twitter.com/LNKED0rgC7
— Jerry🎧 (@xvesl) February 6, 2024
Do you think Drizzy leaked the video himself? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the viral leak on the flip.
Nobody:
Drake: pic.twitter.com/F4szoqZBTh
— Pravin (@yaarpravin) February 6, 2024
they put jimmy in a wheelchair cuz he was tired of luggin that fucker around
— Zack Fox (@zackfox) February 6, 2024
Suddenly, my hotline’s blingin’..
— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) February 6, 2024
Aubrey Drake Graham 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/qM3z55MGKj
— 𝔪𝔢𝔢𝔷𝔲𝔰 (@meezusss) February 6, 2024
heard Drake just did a meat and greet pic.twitter.com/k9oIuVPiYu
— FamousNash (@FamousNash) February 6, 2024
Continue Slideshow
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) February 6, 2024
Me : drake got leaked
My man : and you watched it
Me : pic.twitter.com/7Efs4vmmRn
— champagnemami (@danipedroza27) February 6, 2024
I saw it. pic.twitter.com/414fd4g7ru
— Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) February 6, 2024
Pov: you go check why Drizzy Drake is trending pic.twitter.com/LNKED0rgC7
— Jerry🎧 (@xvesl) February 6, 2024
drake had that DDL for sure
— :p (@UnkleDell) February 6, 2024
My girl hasn’t posted anything about that Drake video 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wH7weCxu1I
— gontsesbaby 🌹 (@____justsihle) February 6, 2024
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.