If you’re reading this, it’s too late

Social media is ABLAZE over Drake’s alleged leaked video peenanigans that immediately trended while drowning out those pesky cosmetic surgery rumors reignited by Megan Thee Stallion‘s chart-topping hit single “HISS.”

In the now-viral video, a person who appears to be the “Hotline Bling” rapper can be seen in bed showing off his goods through the reflection in the mirror across from him.

heard Drake just did a meat and greet pic.twitter.com/k9oIuVPiYu — FamousNash (@FamousNash) February 6, 2024

Since the dawn of AI, it’s been a struggle for most social media users to tell what’s real or fake, especially in situations like this where Drake’s face is mostly covered by his iPhone in the video.

Drake has yet to confirm if this video is actually him or not (obviously), but according to popular streamer Adin Ross, he did acknowledge the leak.

Drake responds to Adin Ross after he left a voice message about his leaked video… 💀 pic.twitter.com/M9nH9xYzDa — Liutauras (@Liutauras_) February 6, 2024

After reviewing the leaked clip, the streamer sent the rapper a voice message while streaming, telling him: “I’m still live bro, we were just looking at this s**t. Goddamn, you were blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed with being number one but you’re also blessed to have a f***ing missile.”

Ross said that the star simply responded with multiple laughing emojis, going on to say he might use Adin’s voice note as the intro to his next album.

Naturally, social media exploded with jokes over the now-infamous leak that divided timelines between scrollers who were either intrigue or upset to see what the entertainer is packing…allegedly.

Pov: you go check why Drizzy Drake is trending pic.twitter.com/LNKED0rgC7 — Jerry🎧 (@xvesl) February 6, 2024

Do you think Drizzy leaked the video himself?