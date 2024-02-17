To kick off NBA All-Star Weekend Stalley teamed up with Kevin Durant to drop some bars on “Scared Money”.
This weekend the National Basketball Association will host its annual All-Star Weekend. This time around Indianapolis, Indiana will play host to the weekend of activations and the All-Star game. While many NBA stars are dropping limited edition kicks and merchandise for the weekend Kevin Durant had other plans. The Phoenix Suns‘ All-Star teamed up with lyricist Stalley to drop some bars.
The two connect for the B.A.M aka Brandon Alexander Hodge produced track “Scared Money”.
The duo also filmed a video for the track in NYC at KD’s secret hideaway. Believe it or not, KD held his own with a skilled MC like Stalley which isn’t surprising since the baller is a student of the game. However, we have a feeling Stalley also didn’t want to embarrass the NBA champ and hurt his confidence.
“ayo, look rest in peace to Barbara davis /we hit another layer/when she speak to me it’s like she sayin prayers/ i feel like randy moss when he was on the raiders/ man they love to hate us this woman so fine i give her cash payments/ baby I’m just so glued to the basics/ i wanted more rooms so i copped a crib sitting adjacent uh/ in this hoop world I’m freddy Jason/ I’m sitting in the places of great but never complacent/ yeah baby i’m a stoner /yeah i took that long walk up the hill that made me a loner
and nah baby I’m don’t like being humble i hang with mogruls/ gotta pay attention it’s a god sitting amongst you and you know it” KD rhymes on the track.
The track is a great surprise and perhaps we will get more of KD and Stalley together in the future. In the world of frequent collaboration albums, a rapper and an elite NBA player would freshen up the idea.
You can watch the video for “Scared Money” below.
