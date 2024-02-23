Bossip Video

Brittish Williams won’t appear on Basketball Wives or anywhere else for a while after U.S. Marshals took her into custody. Williams’ attorney claimed she failed to surrender to prison because of a “miscommunication.”

The reality star tried everything to avoid doing time or, at least, push it back. However, her luck and legal maneuvers ran out. Radar Online reports a federal court revoked Williams’ bond and remanded her to U.S. Marshals to start her four-year prison sentence.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Williams pleaded guilty to 15 charges of felony fraud. She admitted to “bank fraud, misusing social security numbers, sending fake bills for insurance payments and lying on federal loan applications.” Prosecutors also accused Williams of submitting false information from 2016 to 2019.

The multiple forms of fraud and scams racked up more than $446,000. In October 2023, Williams received a 48-month sentence for “five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud.”

The court also ordered Williams to five years of supervised release after prison and to pay $564,069 in restitution.

A few weeks before Williams’ court-ordered surrender date of Dec. 11, she pleaded to spend one last Christmas with her daughter. Additionally, Williams said she was still trying to secure housing for her mother, who would care for the child during the sentence. The judge agreed to extend the deadline to Jan. 3.

The day before check-in, her defense team filed a motion to reduce the sentence to 32 months. The day after missing the court-ordered date, Williams filed another motion to delay her surrender until the court ruled on the reduction.

