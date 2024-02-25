Bossip Video

The first two hours of the four-part documentary aimed at explaining Where Is Wendy Williams? debuted on Lifetime on Feb. 24, and people are worried!

Fans of the former radio and TV maven have settled for sips of the real tea behind Wendy Williams’ sudden disappearance from both daytime television and the public in recent years.

Though whispers of her declining health and financial troubles have grown louder, the documentary series details a much more grim outlook on the future of the one-time general of celebrity gossip, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams’ family has growing concerns about the court-appointed guardianship assigned to the former TV host. Her nephew, Travis Finnie, attributes her worsening health to her distance from family.

“We found out that she had been in the hospital, and we realized that she was in bad shape to the point where she was dying, so we proceeded to pack up her stuff and brought her down here to Florida. When she was down here, she got a lot better, and Kevin spent almost every day with his mom. She was vegan the whole time, she had a personal trainer, she was completely sober. She used to speak more clearly; she could remember what you were speaking about 20 seconds prior. We made sure she lived a healthy life.”

The lifestyle in question also included a strict “no alcohol” policy, the outlet reports. Amid a tumultuous separation from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, Williams turned to the bottle to help her cope. Her relationship with drinking has been a point of contention between the daytime dame and her son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., William’s lifelong friend, Regina Shell, revealed in the documentary.

“When Kevin and his mistress started going about town, and he bought her a car and it started ending up in the tabloids that they were out together, Wendy was feeling played,” she says in the doc. “It was causing her to drink more than she usually would. She would drink sometimes. But when she was going through the tribulation with Kevin, it definitely was to numb out.”

There have also been questions about what will become of Williams’ reported $20 million fortune. Currently, she has no access to her money. When speaking of her guardianship, the 59-year-old said,

“One judge and three doctors say my money is still stuck at Wells Fargo and I’m going to tell you something, if it happens to me, it could happen to you.”

The rest of the documentary airs on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Unfortunately, there does not appear to be a rainbow at the end of this storm. According to Deadline, longtime The Wendy Williams Show co-producer Suzanne Bass has shut down any thoughts of a comeback.

“I think there’s always been a glimmer of hope…But since this diagnosis, that seems impossible. It makes me very sad.”

