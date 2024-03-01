Ooh lawd!

Social media is buzzing over Hulu’s highly anticipated Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told Documentary that “tells the untold story of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that skyrocketed into a cultural phenomenon,” per the official synopsis.

watching Freaknik documentary with your parents and you see ya mom on all fours pic.twitter.com/tPKc8ssgLt — Do Me A Favor ✭ (@All_Cake88) February 29, 2024

At its height, Freaknik was a culture-shifting event that attracted hundreds of thousands of people to classic Atlanta for the biggest street party ever.

Check out the long-awaited trailer below:

What started as a Black college cookout, soon became known for freaky tales of highway hookups and other explicit shenanigans that ultimately led to the festival’s demise.

Executive produced by Luke Campbell, Jermaine Dupri, and 21 Savage, and masterfully crafted by Mass Appeal & Swirl Films, the buzzy Doc features appearances from Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Jalen Rose, Too $hort, Cee-Lo Green, Rico Wade, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, and more.

Viewers can also expect commentary from Rasheeda, Kenny Burns, Jalen Rose, Marc Lamont Hill, Shanti Dias, Sharon Toomer, Amadi Boon, and Tony Towns.

According to the press release, “the film offers an intimate glimpse into an enduring legacy, while acknowledging the complexities it introduced into the social fabric and leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Atlanta and beyond.”

And, as expected, jokes about whose parents will pop pop in the Doc are already flying despite Variety reporting that it will focus on Freaknik’s impact and downfall, not freaknasty parents.

Ok aunties, your nasty asses are officially on full notice!

Got the, slow mo, the zoom, & the screenshot, tools on stand-by!

Anything y'all want to talk about before "Freaknik" film airs in 3 wks?

Y'all talk about this generation's "Ho" activities, let's see how y'all compare! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wqbcQZexZv — ᗷᒪᗩᑕK ᗷᑌᗪᗪᗩᖴᒪY ʚїɞ (@DFiosa) March 1, 2024

Are you worried about seeing one of your parents doing freaky thangs in the Doc (premiering March 21 on Hulu)? How do you feel about 21 Savage being included? Is there someone who should’ve be included, but isn’t? Do you already have your outfit picked out for the premiere? Tell us down below and peep some social media hysteria over the buzzy Doc on the flip.