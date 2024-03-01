Ooh lawd!
Social media is buzzing over Hulu’s highly anticipated Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told Documentary that “tells the untold story of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that skyrocketed into a cultural phenomenon,” per the official synopsis.
At its height, Freaknik was a culture-shifting event that attracted hundreds of thousands of people to classic Atlanta for the biggest street party ever.
Check out the long-awaited trailer below:
What started as a Black college cookout, soon became known for freaky tales of highway hookups and other explicit shenanigans that ultimately led to the festival’s demise.
Executive produced by Luke Campbell, Jermaine Dupri, and 21 Savage, and masterfully crafted by Mass Appeal & Swirl Films, the buzzy Doc features appearances from Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Jalen Rose, Too $hort, Cee-Lo Green, Rico Wade, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, and more.
Viewers can also expect commentary from Rasheeda, Kenny Burns, Jalen Rose, Marc Lamont Hill, Shanti Dias, Sharon Toomer, Amadi Boon, and Tony Towns.
According to the press release, “the film offers an intimate glimpse into an enduring legacy, while acknowledging the complexities it introduced into the social fabric and leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Atlanta and beyond.”
And, as expected, jokes about whose parents will pop pop in the Doc are already flying despite Variety reporting that it will focus on Freaknik’s impact and downfall, not freaknasty parents.
Are you worried about seeing one of your parents doing freaky thangs in the Doc (premiering March 21 on Hulu)? How do you feel about 21 Savage being included? Is there someone who should’ve be included, but isn’t? Do you already have your outfit picked out for the premiere? Tell us down below and peep some social media hysteria over the buzzy Doc on the flip.
21 Savage was a child and loyal to the British Crown during Freaknik, why is he on this lol https://t.co/ACwLQLcHYW
— R.J. (@rjgl89) March 1, 2024
21 Savage was born in 1992 in LONDON. A little strange for a bruv from England to be in a freaknik doc innit?! https://t.co/KwKezyLpvz
— Venika Dewan (@VenikaDewan) February 29, 2024
Wassssssss 21 *conceived* at Freaknik? B/c if *I'm* too young to have attended….. https://t.co/E0nfTBYT9X
— fooler initiative (@metroadlib) February 29, 2024
The way parents about to get confronted by their kids if they have a cameo in that freaknik documentary https://t.co/wwqrBcNWIu
— I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) February 29, 2024
I have a very deep-rooted interest in the Freaknik documentary because I know my dad attended. And there are specific moments he shared with me when I got older. To be more specific, one of my younger siblings is a Freaknik baby and I know his mom is gonna appear. Maybe my dad… https://t.co/BeyjGN8id1
— Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) February 29, 2024
I’ll always be mad at my sister for sneaking off to freaknik when she was in hs. That caused my parents to become very strict as i grew up and it affects me still till this day 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ck9ddLoNRD
— Bre 🦂 (@BriBreIsHerName) March 1, 2024
This is exactly what I hoped this doc would be: the FULL story of Freaknik that starts when it was the livest *college* event, before the latter years when people started taking the "Freak" too literally.
I've hated that the legacy of Freaknik has been so heavily skewed by the… pic.twitter.com/jwsXYYTTdn
— Naima Cochrane (@naima) February 29, 2024
