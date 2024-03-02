Bossip Video

Rihanna has been paying us dust except for her Super Bowl performance last year; however, it seems like the billionaire Bajan will make an appearance…if the price is right.

Thankfully, the heir of the richest man in Asia was able to be the b**** who had her money, TMZ reports. The Bad Gal allegedly cashed a $6 million check for her appearance.

The pre-wedding performance, hosted by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is in honor of his son Anant. The heir to the reported $112 billion throne will be married in July.

Rihanna‘s performance was part of a 3-day event with over 1,200 attendees. In the past, the Ambani family has booked appearances from big-name acts like Beyoncé, Coldplay and others. Clearly, they’re telling us to mind our broke business when it comes to seeing our favs.

As videos and photos of the performance hit the internet, some fans have begun speculating whether Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have gone for another round, with some zeroing in on an alleged baby bump.

Others also expressed their opinion on both her vocals and her performance quality. Maybe her prolonged absence has made people forget her…abilities.

Nonetheless, those who love RiRi were just happy to see her return to the stage in hopes that means she’s ready to give the people what they’ve been begging for since her last album release in 2016.

One thing for certain: if you’re thinking about convincing Rihanna to leave them babies and hit the stage, you better have deep pockets. Because bands absolutely make her dance.