Antonio Brown continues his social media trolling this time attacking Shannon Sharpe’s sexuality based on a viral video.

Former NFL Player Antonio Brown has spent most of the year on social media trolling other athletes under his CTESPN monicker. Nobody is off limits but most tend to ignore him and focus on their game. His latest target is the most likely to respond and tell him about himself.

According to SportsKeeda, AB is now commenting on Shannon Sharpe’s sexuality all because of a viral TikTok video.

Shannon Sharpe posted a video on social media promoting his liquor Le Portier outside of Total Wine. If you didn’t know Shannon Sharpe has had several hip surgeries and sometimes his walk can look different.

It’s the price he paid to be one of the best tight-ends of all time.

When AB saw his trolling gaining traction of course in true AB spirit he had to double down because missing out on retweets wasn’t an option.

Previously Mike Epps questioned Shannon Sharpe’s sexuality the former TE didn’t back down. Eventually, the two found common ground but with AB things could be different. With Sharpe live-streaming almost every other day with Chad Ochocinco we can expect him to respond soon.

However, if Sharpe ignores Brown and his antics could we blame him? One way to handle the trolls is simply not to feed them and let them embarrass themselves. Of course, other people on social media made fun of Sharpe’s video but it was harmless and in good fun. Also, they did so without questioning his sexuality.