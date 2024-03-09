Bossip Video

Rapper Sexyy Red took to social media to call us poor big up her rumored “rich baby daddy” Drake.

After joining the Canadian “father who stepped up” on the New Orleans leg of his It Was All A Blur—Big As The What? tour, the St. Louis rapper posted a video from backstage shouting out Drake for his generosity.

“It’s your favorite Hood Hottest Princess, Sexyy Motherfuckin’ Red,” she said. “I just want to say I’m glad I got rich friends. They be turning me up.”

The turn-up consisted of four different luxury bag boxes laid out on a black leather couch.

“He just turnt a bad b***h up. Four Chanels. What a Northside b***h doing with four Chanels?”

Sexyy has been out and about since giving birth to her child though it’s unclear when that actually happened. However, her postpartum body has garnered some thirsty attention.

Still, no one has more heart eyes for the St. Louis rapper than Drake. Not only will is she slated to once again make an appearance on the tour in Oklahoma City later this month, the “Slime You Out” artist also took to his social media to declare his love for her.

Alongside a photo dump, Drake included a tweet from Sexyy Red with the caption,

Red really my muse in this short and confusing life

The two rappers have seemed to strike up quite the relationship since collaborating on 2023’s For All The Dogs and fans were treated to a home video-style visual for their track “Rich Baby Daddy” ft. SZA earlier this year.