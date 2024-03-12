Thicker than oxtail gravy

All eyes were on caked up Ciara and her post-baby bawwwwdy that applied pressure at Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars party in Beverly Hills.

The glowing muva of 4 stunned in a curve-caressing Usama Ishtay dress that stole the show at thee premier Oscar weekend bash in Hollywood.

This latest slay comes just days after she shook up the SAG Awards with a swoon-worthy serve that whipped social media into a thirsty tizzy.

Cici looked thicker than oxtail gravy while walking the carpet with fertile hubby Russell Wilson who openly thirsted over this wife in a now-viral video clip.

“Imma need to take you out that latex” Russell Pleaseee 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iSdfVqrC8w — Brit-Ta-Nay-Nay (@BrittanyLovesC) February 26, 2024

Based on that video, we probably should brace ourselves for baby #5 between Singer Ciara and her NFL baller beau who recently opened up about how he felt after meeting Ciara’s eldest son, Future Zahir, for the first time.

On the latest episode of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Wilson spoke about his relationship with Ciara and when he knew he was ready to be a father. According to the NFL star, it was the very moment he first met his stepson, Future, who was less than a year old at the time.

The Denver Broncos quarterback revealed that he wrote out his “five non-negotiables” before meeting the “Body Party” singer, which included finding not only a woman of faith but someone “that was going to love me the way my mom loved my dad on his deathbed when he was at his lowest.”

Just three days after writing those prayers on a napkin, he met Ciara and a then 9-month-old Future.

Later that night, Russell says he went home and prayed, asking God, “Are you sure this is what you want me to do?” And, according to Wilson, God responded, “Son, this is for you.”

“Okay God, this is what you want me to do?’” he recalled thinking. “Stepping in to raise a child with [Ciara] and realizing that, ‘Okay God, I know she’s the one for me.’ But also too, I’m gonna take this responsibility as well.”

