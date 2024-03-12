Bossip Video

Offset sits down with Wallo and Gillie and provides an update on his relationship with former MIGOS group member Quavo.

When Takeoff was tragically murdered his former rap group MIGOS was already in shambles. Offset was on a solo journey while Quavo and Takeoff had formed their new group. Regardless of their feelings towards each other eventually Offset and Quavo came together to honor their late brother Takeoff.

When they joined forces at the 2023 Bet Awards it was a beautiful surprise and left everyone wanting more.

Since then Offset has briefly touched on his relationship with Quavo leaving the internet to speculate on their current standing. According to Complex, Offset was a guest on Million Dollar Worth of Game and defended his relationship with Quavo.

“I don’t feel like I owe it to people to show how much me and bro love each other,” Offset shared at the 25-minute mark. “We went through something. We don’t have to show you n***as smiles and faces, so stop doing that. We aint on no sucker sh*t with each other. We both came in this sh*t together and we both knew that, we understood that, and we lost our brother.”

When the internet is left to speculate it always assumes the worst but it seems all is well between the two. When it comes to grief, family disputes, and business disagreements all mixed in it’s best they handle it behind closed doors. Furthermore, we should all be happy they are handling this like men out of the public eye and leading by example.

Both are hard at work establishing themselves as a solo artist. However, hopefully, in the future, they will link up to make music together again.

You can watch Offset on Million Dollaz Worth of Game below.