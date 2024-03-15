Cardi B is fed up and she makes it known in her latest subliminal-filled single “Enough (Miami)”.
Earlier this month Cardi B took to social media to declare she won’t let her anxiety, haters, or fans prevent her from dropping her music. Furthermore, she alleged she has over 100 songs ready to go and promised her album would land this year. If you thought she was bluffing like usual think again she’s back with a new record weeks after her dropping her ‘Like What (Freestyle)’ and the visual directed by Offset.
According to Billboard, ‘Enough (Miami)’ is Cardi B at her most fed up letting it all out with subliminal for everyone.
“B—s is washed, soap on the dishes/ I apply pressure like boa constrictors/ One b—h, two b—h, old b—h, new b—h/ None of y’all b—s not gon’ do s—t,” Bardi raps in the first verse of the OG Parker and Romano-produced track.
Bardi Gang is eating well and all of this is just the appetizer of what’s to come. Shakira’s new album Las Mujeres Ya N Lloran will be released next week and feature new bars from Cardi. April 6 will mark the sixth anniversary of Invasion of Privacy which would be the perfect day to announce her next album. Also, If we’re lucky, the consistent drops of new music will continue until the album releases.
You can check out “Enough (Miami) below.
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.