Bossip Video

Cardi B is fed up and she makes it known in her latest subliminal-filled single “Enough (Miami)”.

Earlier this month Cardi B took to social media to declare she won’t let her anxiety, haters, or fans prevent her from dropping her music. Furthermore, she alleged she has over 100 songs ready to go and promised her album would land this year. If you thought she was bluffing like usual think again she’s back with a new record weeks after her dropping her ‘Like What (Freestyle)’ and the visual directed by Offset.

According to Billboard, ‘Enough (Miami)’ is Cardi B at her most fed up letting it all out with subliminal for everyone.

“B—s is washed, soap on the dishes/ I apply pressure like boa constrictors/ One b—h, two b—h, old b—h, new b—h/ None of y’all b—s not gon’ do s—t,” Bardi raps in the first verse of the OG Parker and Romano-produced track.

Bardi Gang is eating well and all of this is just the appetizer of what’s to come. Shakira’s new album Las Mujeres Ya N Lloran will be released next week and feature new bars from Cardi. April 6 will mark the sixth anniversary of Invasion of Privacy which would be the perfect day to announce her next album. Also, If we’re lucky, the consistent drops of new music will continue until the album releases.

You can check out “Enough (Miami) below.