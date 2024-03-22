Bossip Video

All eyes were on Regina King who stunned at the star-studded premiere event for Shirley that brought out Niecy Nash-Betts, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Vivica A. Fox, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, Tabitha Brown, and more to the legendary Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

Other notable attendees included Representative Barbara Lee, Gammy Norris, Simone Missick Jonica Booth, Jeymes Samuel, Mamoudou Athie, and Diane Lane.

King, who radiated resplendence after her months-long hiatus from Hollywood, was joined by cast members Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick, W. Earl Brown, Brad James and Reina King on the bustling carpet.

Adding their unique brilliance to the event were five artists from Black Girl Art Show (Ija Charles, Faith Hudgens, Keila Strong, Brianna Pippens, and Simone Agoussoye ) who teamed up with Netflix to create custom Shirley Chisholm inspired paintings for the event.

Check out more selects from the event below:

In Shirley, King portrays the first Black congresswoman and political icon who made history with her trailblazing run for President of the U.S. in 1972.

“She wasn’t doing what was necessarily thought of for a woman to be doing at that time,” said King in an interview with TUDUM. She worked outside of the confines of the way things are supposed to go in politics, and no one was going to stop her from using her voice and getting out a message that was so important. She was just a maverick, a Goliath.”

Written and directed by Oscar-winner John Ridley, the Oscar-buzzy film also stars Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, and Brad James with André Holland and Terrence Howard.

Check out the trailer below:

Shirley is now streaming on Netflix.