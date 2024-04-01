Bad & Bossy!
In honor of Black Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating another dynamic collection of bag-securing business baddies who turn heads while thriving as successful entrepreneurs.
According to the Harvard Business Review, 17% of Black women are in the process of starting or running new businesses compared to only 10% of white women and 15% of white men.
Earlier this year, the Wells Fargo Impact Of Women-Owned Business Report revealed that women-owned businesses make up 39.1% of all businesses (over 14 million) employing 12.2 million workers while generating $2.7 trillion in revenue.
With Black women elevating yet another movement, it’s no surprise that they’re dominating the booming restaurant industry where Gocha Hawkins shines as the Founder of Gocha’s Breakfast & Tapas Bar in Atlanta.
The celebrity hairstylist-turned-restauranteur continues to make power moves at the forefront of Atlanta’s burgeoning restaurant scene where she packs multiple locations with a mouthwatering menu featuring her world-famous ‘Betta Than Yo Momma’ biscuits, and more.
“It’s hard work. You have to be passionate about it, be committed to it and stay consistent,” said Hawkins in an interview with Restaurant Hospitality. “I work in the restaurant. I didn’t just open it and have someone else manage it and send me money.”
She also stars on WE tv reality show Bold & Bougie which follows five boss women (Malaysia Pargo, Tameka Foster, Princess Banton-Lofters and Crystal Smith) who “balance it all while living their best lives on their own terms in Atlanta,” per the official synopsis.
The Bold & Bougie Season 1 finale airs this Thursday at 9/8c on WE tv.
What are you ordering from Gocha’s Tapas/Breakfast bar? Have you been tuning into Bold & Bougie? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and enjoy another impressive collection of business baddies to follow, support, and celebrate on the flip.
Gocha Hawkins, Restauranteur/star of WEtv’s Bold & Bougie
Tamara Young, Restauranteur/Co-owner of Toast On Lenox
Kelli Ferrell, Owner of Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles
Tasha Cyril, Restauranteur/Co-owner of Belle & Lily’s Caribbean Brunch House, J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen and Bar, Ms. Icey’s Kitchen and Bar, and APT.4B.
Brittany Mobley, Owner of Culturit Public Relations and Design Co.
Kinsey Paul, Founder/Creative Director at 11:11 Concepts
November Nichols, Perfumer/Founder of CHÉMIN
SaKari Sanders, Founder Of luxury home decor brand ByLeCreme
Rachel Dinkins, CEO of Rachel Indira Hair Care
Ebony Austin, CEO of Nouveau Bar & Grill/Philanthropist
Tiffanie Anderson, Founder of Away To Africa
Yvonne Guidry, Media Entrepreneur/Founder of SpoiledLatina
Morgan DeBaun, CEO/Founder of Blavity Inc. & AfroTech
Jenna Nia, Creative Director of IMME COLLECTION
Jessica L. Brown, President of College Gurl Foundation
Alandria Elle, Award-winning Author, Book Coach, and Serial Entrepreneur
