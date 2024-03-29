Bossip Video

After getting grilled over rumors that her husband cheated, Robyn Dixon will face even more questions at the #RHOP reunion.

The housewife who’s facing rumors she was booted from The Real Housewives of Potomac, is featured in a reunion clip where she’s questioned about her hubby, Juan.

Juan is not by her side at the reunion despite #RHOP season 8 kicking off with questions about his rumored infidelity.

As previously reported Robyn was subjected to an intervention by her friends Gizelle Bryant, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, and Ashley Darby amid confirmation that Juan had “inappropriate communication” with a woman and paid for her hotel room after she “lost her wallet.”

The ladies also mentioned that Juan was then seemingly spotted at a laundromat and nail salon with someone else, who was later confirmed to be one of the assistant coaches at his previous employer, Coppin State University.

Now she’s once again defending her marriage.

#RHOP Reunion Preview: Andy Cohen Asks Robyn About Juan’s Cheating Rumors

On March 28, Bravo released a preview for Part 1 of the reunion, which is set to air this Sunday, March 31. In it, Robyn addresses rumors that Juan has been unfaithful as her fellow housewives intently look in.

“Just to be clear you still stand by this fact that Juan never cheated on you with Canada girl, Coach Bri, or anyone else since you two had officially got back together?” asks Bravo boss Andy Cohen. “I can’t say anything for certain as no one in this world can say anything for certain about what other people do,” says Robyn. “But based on what Juan shared and the “stuff that [I] kind of heard after the fact, I have many reasons to believe what my husband tells me.”

Andy then asked Robyn’s castmates which of them believed that Juan had been faithful to Robyn, and the women had differing opinions.

Candiace Dillard Bassett immediately says “No one” while Mia Thornton nods in agreement. The Grand Dame Karen Huger however gives a more gracious response.

“I don’t think it’s for us, Robyn believes it,” says Karen. “That’s all that matters.”

Adding insult to injury, Andy Cohen pointed out that Juan skipped the reunion despite not being busy coaching a basketball game as he’d been previously before he was fired as Coppin State’s basketball coach.

“He declined to be here. That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t support me,” says Robyn defiantly.

Take a look at the reunion clip below.

Part 1 of the The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Sunday, March 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.