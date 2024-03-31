Bossip Video

It looks like Nene Leakes’ oldest son, Bryson Bryant, has run into more legal issues!He was recently served legal papers related to his ex-girlfriend Symone Davis’ lack of child support payments. She is asking for $30,000 for missed payments and also requests jail time for Bryant.

According to RadarOnline, Davis (real name Erin S. Davis) filed the lawsuit in February 2024 after threatening to do so in December 2023. In the court documents, Davis claimed the court ordered Bryant to pay $708 monthly in child support for their son, Blaze. This came after Bryant was confirmed to be Blaze’s father in July 2020. The court ordered payments to begin the next month.

However, Davis claims that Nene Leakes’ son, Bryant, never bothered to make the payments. The total of missed payments surmounts to $29,736. According to Davis, Bryant is fully capable of making the $708 monthly payments but simply refuses to do so. She claims his refusal to pay is purposeful and should result in a hefty punishment. As mentioned, the mother also requests that Bryant serve jail time.

The court documents stated, “The Respondent should be held in contempt and incarcerated for failure to comply with the Court’s Order.”

Bryant officially received the legal papers on Mar. 5, 2024.

In December 2023, Davis spoke to RadarOnline and stated Bryant hadn’t made an effort to visit his son after his release from jail in October 2023. Bryant was arrested in July 2023 on felony charges for possession of fentanyl. He also received misdemeanor charges for loitering. Topping off the charges, he provided his brother’s name, Brentt Leakes, instead of his own during the arrest. This earned him a third charge.

Bryant remained in jail for a little over three months before he posted bail for $6,100, although he was $20,000 behind in child support payments. He was released on Oct. 6, 2023, just a few days after Blaze’s birthday on Oct. 2, 2023.

Now Why Am I In It? NeNe Leakes’ Son Bryson Has To Handle His Responsibilities Without Her Help

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes seemingly stays out of the drama. Davis states that not only is it hard to contact Bryant, but Leakes doesn’t respond to her either. Although Bryant’s legal woes continue, neither he nor his mother have made a public statement regarding the child support lawsuit.

Though she has remained quiet about her son’s children, Nene Leakes’ son and his health is a concern of hers. She spoke about the arrest while sitting down with Carlos King.

“He needs rehabilitation,” she stated. “He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He’s been struggling with it for years. He’s been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed,” she stated.

Although Leakes is not allowing her son to live with her while he sorts out his legal issues, she still supports him. However, Davis does not feel sorry for him. The 34-year-old has struggled with being a fully present father before. As we previously reported, Bryant secretly fathered a baby girl in 2016 but was rarely present. He also denied being Blaze’s father until a court-ordered DNA test proved otherwise.

Bryant has not made a public statement regarding his legal issues.