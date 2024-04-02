Bossip Video

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams’ divorce battle has taken another nasty (text message) turn.

According to new court files obtained by Radar Online, Simon is now asking for his soon-to-be-ex-wife to turn over a copy of her passport, with all of its existing pages along with any texts she may have exchanged with The Real Housewives of Atlanta (#RHOA) producers connected to their divorce proceedings. Porsha will have until April 4 to comply with her estranged husband’s request.

In the latest court filings, Simon reportedly requested Porsha to furnish copies of her hotel and motel stays from January 2024 to the present, along with evidence of her recent employment of an armed bodyguard, whom he claimed had visited their Georgia Mansion in a prior motion.

Additionally, the 59-year-old businessman is “seeking access to any video and audio recordings” captured at their residence from February 2024 onwards and wants Porsha, 43, to provide all contracts and agreements with True Entertainment, the production company behind #RHOA, from 2022 to the present.

The businessman, who appears to be overseas at the moment, is seeking access to every text and email correspondence exchanged between Porsha and #RHOA producers regarding her upcoming comeback and involvement as a cast member on the hit Bravo TV series starting in 2022.

Simon Wants Porsha To Turn Over Even More Texts That May Pertain To Their Divorce

After already demanding that Porsha not delete her text messages with a man named Kelvin Owusu-Ansah and her sister, Lauren Williams, Radar Online reports that Simon demanded access to all textual exchanges between Porsha and producers concerning him, their divorce, their prenup, and any proposed storylines or subjects for Porsha related to #RHOA.

Additionally, the millionaire asked for the Go Naked Hair co-founder to turn over any recordings she might possess involving him.

In a motion filed last week, Porsha revealed that part of the reason why she initiated her divorce with the Nigerian entrepreneur was due to concerns around his “questionable immigration” status and “lengthy criminal past.” Porsha said all of the “allegations of fraud” and Simon’s “imminent threat of deportation” were affecting her mental health and “emotional well-being.”

According to the housewife, Simon has allegedly become “vindictive and retaliatory” since she initiated their split. Inside her filing, the reality TV star alleged that her estranged husband “changed the locks” to the home they once shared and “fled” to Dubai to avoid her.

Simon seemingly responded to the housewife’s claims on March 30 with an Instagram post that read:

“Looking for a New Country to ‘Flee’ to or ‘Fleeing’ to a country near you.”

A subsequent post shared to his account on March 1, captured him riding about the streets of Duba. The video contained a shady caption that read:

“I got time today…to post #stillfleeing.”

A woman’s voice was also heard in the background.

In another post, he seemed to take a petty jab at Porsha.

“Birds are incapable of faking love. Much we can learn from them,” he wrote.

Do you think Porsha will comply with Simon’s request?