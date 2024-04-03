Bossip Video

After one season with USC that was shortened due to a medical emergency, Bronny James Jr. is reportedly entering the Transfer Portal.

LeBron James has been vocal about his desire to play in the NBA alongside his son Bryce, who is currently a senior in high school, and Bronny, who’s playing basketball for the University of Southern California. Despite suffering a cardiac arrest last year, Bronny was able to rejoin the team and make a push towards the end of the season.

The eldest James son is currently averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and holds a 36% FG–but a new report alleges that while he’s excelling at his current school, he might already have his sights set elsewhere.

According to On3, Hall of Fame reporter Dick Weiss dropped a bombshell that Bronny was planning on entering the Transfer Portal to transfer to another NCAA school.

“USC freshman guard Bronny James is entering the transfer portal. Good for him. Needs to get away from the Hollywood hype. Best of luck to LeBron’s kid.” Weiss wrote on X.

He then deleted the tweet shortly after.

Even with Weiss backtracking, his reputation for accuracy was louder than the retraction as many people pointed out that he’s been hands-on with Bronny’s college career and believe he’s a reliable source for news.

After deleting the initial tweet, the reporter said that he couldn’t confirm the story but cosigned the idea.

“Can’t confirm Bronny James story guys,” Weiss posted. “Still think it’s an idea whose time has come. Make sense if it happens. I love the kid, think he could be a star elsewhere.”

While Weiss retracted his tweet, USC men’s basketball head coach Andy Enfield recently announced that he was leaving after 11 seasons according to NBC Los Angeles. And as history has shown us, when a head coach leaves, a mass exodus of star players usually follows. This same thing happened when Alabama head coach Nick Saban called it quits and students flooded the Transfer portal.

Do YOU think Bronny James is leaving USC?

