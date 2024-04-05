Bossip Video

The upcoming Fantastic Four film found its Silver Surfer in Julia Garner much to the shock of LaKeith Stanfield who said he “thought it was going to be him” taking on the role.

Disney and Marvel are taking on the challenge of bringing the Fantastic Four to the big screen after the original film didn’t stand the test of time.

Believe it or not, 20th Century Fox’s version of Fantastic Four starring Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell, was released less than a decade ago while the MCU was well underway.

Now as reports surface about the new version of the film, people are commenting on what’s to come and some of the major changes that have been announced.

According to Movie Web, Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield was just as surprised as us to find out that Ozark’s Julia Garner had been cast as Silver Surfer in the upcoming film.

In a now-deleted social media post Stanfield wrote; “Thought it was going to be me but ig [I guess]” under a photo of the Garner casting news.

If Stanfield was in the film, he would have played the male version of Silver Surfer, one of four heralds to the Marvel character, Galactus. However, it appears that writers are going with the female Shalla-Bal version of Silver Surfer over the traditional.

On Valentine’s Day, announced that the official cast would feature Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach with a release date of July 25, 2025.

Hopefully, Marvel can find another spot for LaKeith, but we’re sure he would have been amazing as the Silver Surfer.

