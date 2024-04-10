Bossip Video

Our favorite hot girl Meg Thee Stallion is bringing her bangin’ BARE bawwwwwdy to the cover of Women’s Health for their May/June Body Issue.

We’ve got some excerpts from the Women’s Health Body Issue cover interview below, and you can read the full cover story HERE. The May/June 2024 issue of Women’s Health, the Body issue featuring Megan Thee Stallion, hits newsstands nationwide on April 23.

On her ability to incite inspiration:

“I’m that girl. Getting out of bed to work out in the morning is a struggle. I have to get mentally prepared. I’m like, ‘I can stay here for another hour, or I can get up and go work out and be a bad b*tch. If I want to be a stallion and not a pony, I got to get up and put in the work.’”

We love that Megan’s brand continues to still serve her so well that she can make analogies like these. We’ve seen her beast it out in the gym and it’s definitely giving STALLION and not PONY.

On suffering mentally and enduring an immense amount of hate after she was shot by rapper and former friend Tory Lanez:

“A lot of people didn’t treat me like I was human for a long time. I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me. As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human.”

You have to appreciate the transparency that Meg is showing here and in the past as well. It’s never easy to admit to hardships but it’s made Meg more relatable in the end and clearly she’s grown stronger through her vulnerability.

On struggling behind-the-scenes while her career continued to heat up:

“Before I went onstage, I would be crying half the time because I didn’t want to [perform], but I also didn’t want to upset my fans. I didn’t want to get [out] from under the covers. I stayed in my room. I would not turn the lights on. I had blackout curtains. I didn’t want to see the sun. I knew I wasn’t myself. It took me a while to acknowledge that I was depressed. But once I started talking to a therapist, I was able to be truthful with myself.”

Mental wellness is so important and we should all be proud of Megan for seeking help.

On being inspired to move her body as she started mending her soul:

“Working on myself made me get into working out because I needed to focus my energy somewhere else. I used working out to escape and to get happy.”

