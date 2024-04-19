Bossip Video

While on LeBron James’ barbershop talk show, The Shop, Travis Scott opened up about being nominated for 10 Grammys and having zero wins.

On the latest episode of the show, Lebron chats with not just Travis Scott, but Ice Spice, Sauce Gardner, Ochocinco, and more.

During the show, the topic of awards and being snubbed came up and Travis Scott opened up about his desire to win at least one Grammy for his work.

During the episode, the always hyper rapper showcased his vulnerable side during the discussion and admitted it bothers him.

While his peers like Drake and The Weeknd don’t care about Grammys, Travis said it’s something he wants before he calls it quits on his career.

“A lot of my peers, everyone’s like, ‘Ah, f**k that award.’ I f**k with it,” he said. “You play football to win the Super Bowl, you play basketball to win championships.”

“I don’t make music to win Grammys, but it’s what that Grammy used to mean is what I always hold on to. Like, the idea of music. I love creating music.” Travis continued ” … That award is just like, at one point, it’s held up to a higher stature.” He added, “And I still believe in it, in a sense. You know, it gets rough at times, but f**k, what the f**k?” […] “I think about this s*** like the club, there’s like a Grammy club; Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder–these are real greats, Kanye West, Jay Z; I’m at that motherfucker at the rope like ‘Yo, y’all see me?!'” said, Scott.

In 2019 Scott lost the Grammy fight for “Rap Album Of The Year” to Cardi B which was featured in his Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly. Most recently, his Utopia album lost to Killer Mike’s Michael. We know how the Grammys operate with Hip-Hop, so hopefully he’ll win one when he least expects it.

