Check out all the content you missed for the first week of April including March Madness highlights, NBA action, and more.

We survived another week of life and the weekend is upon us. One of the top things on everyone’s list is catching up on shows waiting in the DVR and catching up on pop culture content. This week was filled with Women’s college basketball LeBron teasing retirement and even more sports.

BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap

LeBron James Puts On A Vintage King Performance, Kills The Mood Reminding Everyone The Door Is Closing

Believe it or not, we are in the last days of LeBron James’ NBA career. Aside from him being the oldest player in the league, he has nothing left to accomplish but playing with his kids.

Bronny James Declare For The NBA Draft

Speaking of LeBron playing with his kids, Bronny has declared for the NBA draft. After making his way back to the court following cardiac arrest he will test the market.

Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Rematch Breaks Viewership Records, Again

A rematch of the 2023 NCCAW Championship went down, and Iowa came out on top this time. Regardless, Angel Reese and her LSU team and Caitlin Clark’s Iowa proved why they are the future.

JuJu Watkins Pulls USC To The ElitÄ™ 8

In her freshman year, JuJu Watkins proved she is super woman. USC faithful have their woman and she delivered in every way getting them right into the elite 8.

Mark Henry Gives A Throwback Nick Saban Story

Mark Henry shares a story about Nick Saban calling out players for faking their public images until midnight strikes.

YouTuber Destroying Finally Lives Out His Professional Football Dreams

Donald De La Haye aka Destroying was pivotal in the Name, Image, and Likeness debate. In college, he played for the University of Central Florida but quit to pursue YouTube as he couldn’t do both because the NCAA prohibited players from making money. Now he’s finally getting a shot professionally playing for the UFL.

OT Genasis Makes Amends With Keyshia Cole.

OT Genasis finally apologizes to Keyshia Cole publicly on stage after falling out over his cover of her classic “Love”. She hasn’t been shy about her disdain for him touching her classic and now that’s water under the bridge.