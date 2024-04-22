Bossip Video

Falynn Pina believes that Porsha Williams was sleeping with her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, while she was still married to the Nigerian businessman. The mom is so confident about it, that she’s alleging that despite the infamous pool scene where the housewife met Simon in front of #RHOA cameras, the two had been secretly smashing for “over a year.”

The former Real Housewives Of Atlanta (RHOA) star made the eyebrow-raising allegation during an interview on The Baller Alert Show on April 12.

While discussing the state of her relationship with Williams, Pina, 34, claimed that the Go Naked Hair co-founder and her former husband were involved in a sexual relationship while she was still legally married. She was allegedly unaware of their creeping until Williams’ ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley, dropped the bomb about their secret canoodling when the two met up to discuss business at Atlanta’s popular Cru Lounge.

“Dennis was the one who told me. He came to me. He apologized,” Pina told The Baller Alert Show hosts BT, Ferrari Simmons, Octavia March, and Tamira Smith.

The model and mother, who was recently spotted helping McKinley promote his cognac brand Nyak, continued;

“We met up at Cru one night and he was like he wanted to talk to me about business or whatever but I guess it was bothering him. And he apologized for everything he was like, ‘Falynn, I thought you knew the whole time they were f****g around… All of Atlanta knew. How did you miss that?’ I said, ‘I wasn’t allowed out like that. So, why would I?’ Which makes sense now.”

During the conversation with Pina, McKinley, who shares a 5-year-old daughter named Pilar Jhena McKinley with Williams, repeatedly apologized for his former fiancée’s questionable actions. He was under the impression that Pina was fully aware of Guobadia’s and Williams’ fling.

“He was like, ‘I’m so sorry. Now it makes me look at my baby momma a certain way because she told me the whole time that you knew about everything, that you were cool with her sleeping with Simon,’” Pina recalled of her conversation with the liquor entrepreneur.

The shocking allegations didn’t end there. Pina went on to claim that Williams and Guobadia had been involved with each other for a year before she appeared alongside the RHOA veteran on Season 13 of the Bravo hit series. Supposedly, Pina’s first meeting with Williams was when she invited the housewife, her sister Lauren, and her friend Tanya to a pool party during Season 13.

At the time, she had no clue Williams and Guobadia were allegedly creeping with one another.

“That’s why I went back and watched it…. And when I looked at it. And when I say, ‘Oh yeah, we are about to do a ring upgrade,’ she was like, ‘Oh,’” Pina said, as she mimicked Williams’ look of surprise.

Falynn Pina Said She Believes Williams & Guobadia’s Relationship Was A “Ploy”

Williams jumped the broom with Pina’s ex-husband, Guobadia, in 2022, after the latter finalized her divorce from the Nigerian millionaire.

At the time, the RHOA veteran, who was once “cool” with the mother of four, vehemently denied being romantically involved with the SIMCOL Petroleum founder during their divorce process. Now, Williams has filed for divorce from the wealthy entrepreneur. Pina told the Baller Alert hosts that she wasn’t surprised when she found out about the pair’s split. She asserted that their relationship was fake and described it as a “ploy” aimed at retaliation against her.

When questioned about what she would say to Williams if they encountered each other, the 34-year-old mother affirmed that she wouldn’t be amicable with the 42-year-old celeb.

“That wouldn’t be a safe scenario…At the end of the day, she knows what she did. It can play out in the media, however…I know what she did, Simon knows what she did, Porsha knows what she did…I wouldn’t even put myself in a predicament of even allowing that…Talk to her? Ain’t gon’ be no talking,” Pina said.

Now, #RHOA Fans Are Raising An Eyebrow At Falynn For Her Burgeoning Business Relationship With Dennis McKinley

On April 12, the two stars joined forces to promote McKinley’s cognac brand, Nyak, at a store located on Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery, according to a video shared on the My Husband Is My Best Friend YouTube page.

In the 9-minute video, McKinley was seen signing bottles of his cognac liquor and greeting fans. Pina took a shot of the “smooth” liquor and interacted with McKinley and the customers as they stopped by to try out the drink.

Understandably, social media users raised an eyebrow at Pina and McKinley’s work relationship and wondered if the pair were trying to throw shade at their former spouses.

Watch the video below; do YOU think anything is happening between them?

Watch Pina’s full Baller Alert interview below. Thoughts?

