The girls are fighting…again. Falynn Pina is not ready to let bygones be bygones when it comes to Porsha Williams.

In a recent interview with Baller Alert, Pina made it clear that she and ex-husband Simon Guobadia will never be cool with Williams. She also sent out some warning shots about any potential public run-in saying,

“That wouldn’t be a safe scenario…At the end of the day she know what she did. It can play it out in the media however…I know what she did, Simon knows what she did, Porsha knows what she did…I wouldn’t even put myself in a predicament of even allowing that.”

The interview comes in the midst of a messy divorce drama between Williams and Guobadia, who allegedly started dating during latter’s marriage to Pina. Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have been in a frenzy over the murky timeline of events from when Williams was seen at Pina and Guobadia’s house during an episode to when Porsha and Simon became an item.

Falynn Links Up Porsha’s Baby Daddy Dennis, Claims He Spilled The Tea About When The Housewife Really Started Dating Simon

Meanwhile, Pina looked surprisingly buddy-buddy with Williams’ baby daddy, Dennis McKinley, during an Instagram live. Chile, what is going on?

During the Baller Alert interview, Falynn also revealed that McKinley spilled the beans on Williams allegedly dating Guobadia for a year while they were still married. This may explain her suddenly having smoke for Porsha when, initially, she took full accountability for her marriage falling apart.

Williams announced a return to RHOA this coming season. Fans are already chomping at the bit to see how, if at all, this will all play out in front of those Bravo cameras. Pina will reportedly make a return to the show as well.

Fans of the show have noted that Porsha is rarely ever afraid to throw hands when needed. So, maybe Falynn should stick to the rivers and the lakes that she’s used to? We’re sure Andy Cohen has already upped that insurance for this coming RHOA season because survey says it’s about to get nasty.