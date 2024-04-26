Bossip Video

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 cast has allegedly been finalized and a newbie is reportedly out, but “friend of the show” Keiarna Stewart is reportedly in.

As buzz continues around the forthcoming ninth season, a new report strengthens suspicions that Nneka Ihim is exiting the series alongside Candiace Dillard Bassett and Robyn Dixon.

The news about Nneka’s departure was first reported by TheJasmineBRAND which noted she was let go from the Bravo show amid a reported cast shake-up. The attorney has yet to confirm or deny the news.

Now TV Deets reports Nneka was indeed not asked back after just one season on the show. And while Nneka might be out, TV Deets reports that Keiarna Stewart, who was introduced as a friend of Wendy’s during Season 8, is expected to return for Season 9.

Keiarna appeared briefly this season and got into a physical altercation with Ashley Darby’s friend, Deborah Williams. Despite that, it looks like producers want her back and insiders told TV Deets she was sent a “last-minute contract.”

If the news is true, the Bravo show will only have five housewives; Gizelle Bryant, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, and Ashley Darby.

TV Deets adds that #RHOP filming will begin next week and producers are testing out new women to add to the cast.

What do YOU think about Nneka Ihim reportedly leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac and Keiarna Stewart coming back?