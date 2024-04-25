You’re right where you’re supposed to be

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Jilly getting dragged through Philly over Chris Brown praise, Quavo clapping back at arch nemesis Chris Brown, Amanda Seales spilling all kinds of tea on Club Shay Shay, Kevin Hart partying wayyy past his bedtime, Deadpool linking up with his bestest new pal Wolverine, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Teyana Taylor making her return to the series after bringing heat to the desert at Coachella.

The multi-hyphenate star served the look of all Coachella looks at the Revolve Festival and took the sleek BMW M4 for a spin on the Thermal racing track at the luxury automaker’s Performance Driving School.

She also stunned on the cover of CULTURED’s inaugural CULT 100 Issue which celebrated 100 people across 30 disciplines who are shaping our culture in real time.

“I’m like a Glade Plug-in—I want to be plugged all throughout the house. Why only have the kitchen smelling good when the whole building should smell good?” Taylor told CULTURED.

Elsewhere in the interview, she credited Harlem for laying the foundation for her creative prowess.

“It’s very small and very family-oriented,” she said. “A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Young B—these were the people I came up with. It’s dope to see all of us doing our thing.” “I was always a character. I dressed in my mom’s clothes, and I loved movies. When me and my friends would play in the hallway and my mom would put on her great ’90s records, I stood ear-to-the-door singing my heart out,” she continued, with a laugh. “Like I knew what those words meant.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Rubi Rose delivering heat along with Mia Mercy and the Clermont Twins giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Daalischus, Stunna Girl, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.