Everybody from Fat Joe to Jill Scott has weighed in on Chris Brown during his beef with Quavo, but what does Karrueche Tran think about being in the middle of the “Tender” toxicity?

Weeks into Chris Brown and Quavo exchanging Karrueche-concerned disses, the model in the middle broke her silence about getting dragged into the drama. According to TMZ, the unbothered baddie only cares about two things: protecting her peace and securing the bag.

Paparazzi caught up with the Claws star at LAX to ask about her reaction to her embattled ex’s Huncho hostility. What does she feel about Breezy’s beef? Nothing at all, apparently.

“I don’t feel. It is what it is. I’m living my life,” she said.

Instead of keeping tabs on her explosive ex, she’s too busy “working, paying my bills, taking time for myself and that’s all that matters.” Karrueche made it clear that she’s exiting the chat.

“Whatever else is going on, I ain’t got nothing to do with it,” she laughed. “I’m living a peaceful life, that’s all I want.”

The Bel-Air bae reluctantly admitted that she’s heard Quavo’s song, but refuses to add any fuel to the backflipping feud by commenting.

“I just don’t want any parts, I want peace and happiness. I want to work and thrive,” she continued.

The 35-year-old remained gorgeous and gracious throughout the airport ambush with a smile on her face. After years of alleged abuse, harassment, and legal battles to secure a restraining order against Chris, we love to see Karrueche happily putting that past behind her.

Chris Brown Sparked Karrueche Clash With Quavo On “Freak,” “Crackhead” Calamity Ensued

As BOSSIP previously reported, Chris seemingly shaded Quavo on “Freak” about “f**king my old b*****s.” Huncho hit back with “Tender,” hinting that he might still be with one of Chris’ exes.

Despite sightings with Quavo over the years, he and Karrueche never confirmed the dating rumors. It doesn’t sound like they’re together now, either. In addition to standing on business, The Bay actress is busy quietly enjoying her freedom. She’s “very happy,” “very single” and says she’s dating herself.

Regardless of Karrueche’s relationship status, Chris fired back at Quavo with a lot of low blows on “Weakest Link.” Breezy’s bars bragged about an “Icy” entanglement with Saweetie while she was with the Migos star. He really chose violence by saying people wished Quavo died instead of his nephew, Takeoff.

“You f****d my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no f***, lil n****/‘Cause I f****d yo’ ex when you were still with her, b**** I’m up, lil n****/They say revenge is sweet, now think about that s***/ Don’t let that line go over your head, I might just sing about that s***/I had her fiending ’bout that d*** there’s something sweet about that s***/I got some tea up out that b****, but I ain’t go speak about that s***.”

Quavo tapped in with Takeoff on the track to go for the “crackhead Michael Jackson” jugular on “Over Hoes & B***s.” The beef turned into what fans called an “abuse off,” exchanging shade about their violent pasts with Rihanna and Saweetie, who also responded.

After all the work and time it took to move on, good for Karrueche continuing to live her best unbothered life!