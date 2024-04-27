Bossip Video

Things continue to get messy in Porsha Williams‘s divorce proceedings with Simon Guobadia. After only 15 months of marriage, the two called it quits. Since their split, Guobadia has taken to social media with many allegations against the Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

Though Williams has remained relatively quiet since filing for divorce in February 2024, Guobadia claims she has sent him threatening text messages. He stated that Williams was trying to ruin his reputation with “libelous” actions. According to RadarOnline, court documents reveal provided evidence of a text message that coincides with a public Instagram post.

The alleged threatening text from Williams was sent on March 11, 2024, and stated, “Listen I suggest you stop spreading lies about me. I am holding your truth but I won’t for long if you are going to continue to lie on.”

In a now-expired Instagram story, Williams posted a similar message stating, “If You keep telling Your LIES…I will start speaking my TRUTH!”

In the court documents, Guobadia claims that he fears Williams is trying to harm his reputation by “exposing him to public hatred, contempt, and ridicule.” Copies of the text message and post were included in the newly filed court documents to show that he “suffered and will continue to suffer damages” because of Williams.

The legal papers stated, “Wife’s statements are false and malicious defamation of the Husband, that she expressed in print and writing, tending to injure the reputation of the Husband and exposing him to public hatred, contempt, and ridicule,” the legal documents read.”

Williams has not made a statement regarding the claims.

Guobadia Does Not Want To Pay Up

The former couple signed a prenup shortly before their November 2022 wedding, but it has failed to speed up Williams’s divorce proceedings with Guobadia. The 56-year-old is contesting the prenup on the grounds that Williams’s income will be increasing upon her return to RHOA. Guobadia feels it’s unfair for the mother of one to receive the home he purchased before their marriage and a payout agreed upon in the prenup.

“… the terms negotiated were in contemplation of Wife no longer working (i.e., Wife left her employment with Dish Nation and The Real Housewives of Atlanta), but now, the Wife earns millions,” the court documents stated.

Guobadia continues to take things a step further upon claims of cheating. On April 27, 2024, he took to Instagram to ask for proof that he has ever cheated on either one of his wives. He offered up a prize of $100,000 to anyone who could provide the evidence. Guobadia only specified that he needed proof dated between June 14, 2019, and February 22, 2024. He then encouraged others in the same situation as him to do the same.

As BOSSIP reported, Williams and Guobadia began dating in 2021 and tied the knot in a weekend full of ceremonies in November 2022. This outlet also reported, Williams filed for divorce after Guobadia ran into issues with his citizenship status. She was also reportedly unaware of his criminal past. This divorce war is far from over, but without any children in the mix, the proceedings may resolved soon.