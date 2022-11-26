Naija Nuptials: Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia In Private Nigerian Ceremony

Porsha Williams finally became Mrs. Simon Guobadia in a private Nigerian wedding ceremony and the photos from the nuptials are extravagant.

On Friday the former RHOA star tied the knot at Atlanta’s Four Seasons Hotel and Porsha and Simon celebrated their love according to traditions from Simon’s hometown, Benin City in Nigeria’s Edo State.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Porsha shared that the Naija nuptials are just the beginning of an epic wedding weekend, including a second ceremony.

“I am ridiculously excited. “I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous. I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited,” Porsha said leading up to the wedding.

Porsha Went From Bravo Housewife To Benin Bride With Over-The-Top Details

Porsha was stunningly styled like a traditional Benin bride in a red and gold gown designed by Lakimmy, Benin coral beads, and a headpiece called an okuku. It was the same dress she accidentally revealed on Instagram Live earlier this month. In true Porsha style, she was as ready to rock a runway as much as walk down the aisle. The first day included two more wardrobe changes into a blue gown and a gold gown designed by Tabik.

“It’s going to be a true fashion extravaganza. I just couldn’t turn any dresses down! If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it,” Porsha said about her wedding looks.

Porsha told PEOPLE that she went above and beyond to transport her wedding guests to Benin.

“I want them to feel like they have taken a flight and landed in Benin. The whole room should be transformed with beautiful colors of browns and rose golds and tans and creams. It should be really, really beautiful and give you that authentic African feel,” she said.

Simon was reportedly impressed with how much Porsha “immersed herself in the culture” to honor his Benin roots.

“I looked up different things about an Edo bride, about the Benin culture, about their ceremonies, just so that I would not be totally green,” said Porsha. “I wanted to make sure that I was as respectful as possible because I didn’t want to not do anything that wasn’t within tradition, within their culture. So I had to be very, very serious, and I was very adamant that each detail was going to be authentic to their culture. I learned a lot.”

The couple instructed guests to strut their stuff in Nigerian-inspired attire and Porsha handpicked the purple and teal fabrics for each family member to design their own outfits.

In addition to American Southern food, the menu featured traditional Benin foods and wedding cake.

“An Atlanta restaurant called Little Lagos catered with “snails, egusi, meat pies and okra stew,” said the blushing bride.

Porsha and Simon’s celebrity guest list

The limited list of 250 guests includes fellow reality stars like Karlie Redd, Quad Webb, T.I. and Tiny Harris, Mendeecees Harris, and bridesmaid Yandy Smith-Harris. The couple also invited fellow Housewives Monique Samuels, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Cynthia Bailey, and Gizelle Bryant.

Check out the guests’ looks below.

Oh, Gizelle…

A private and unplugged ceremony

To many fans’ disappointment, Simon and Porsha did not invite Bravo or any other cameras to capture the wedding. They even requested that guests ditch their phones to keep the moment intimate.

“It’s important for me because I’ve had another big event in my life before, and all I remember seeing was flashing lights and pictures being taken every single minute,” Porsha said to PEOPLE about her first wedding. “I just really want people to be in the moment. This guest list, everyone there was handpicked by the both of us. These are people that we care about, people that we love, people who have supported us. We really want them to feel the energy and for us to celebrate our love together,” she continued.

On Saturday, November 26, the festivities will continue with wedding #2.

Porsha and Simon will tie the knot again this time in an American white wedding. After that, their 350 guests will celebrate with a ball and afterparty.