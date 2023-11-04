Bossip Video

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis hosted his 2nd annual Halloween party featuring LeBron James, D’Angelo Russell, Corey Gamble, and more.

Even with the 2023-2024 NBA season underway and the first in-season tournament coming up Anthony Davis still took time out to celebrate Halloween. The Los Angeles Lakers big man gathered all his friends at a private estate and hosted his 2nd annual Halloween party. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal was the preferred drink of choice for the evening helping everyone put the basketball stress aside.

LeBron James, Corey Gamble, Breezy, and the COO of Klutch Fara Leff were some of the celebrities in attendance.

While AD doesn’t have social media currently Bron took to his Instagram timeline to show off his snazzy attire. Fellow Lakers star D’Angelo Russell took inspiration from Coming To America dressing as a McDowell’s employee. Jarred Vanderbilt was also in attendance and nailed his Blade costume. Allegedly AD had a haunted house for his guest but everyone opted to mind their business and bypass the frightening scene. With several new additions to the Lakers roaster, the Lobos 1707-filled night made for a great way to build team chemistry. LeBron is in year 21 and so far this season has shown he has zero plans of slowing down.

You can check out a few pictures from the Halloween party below.