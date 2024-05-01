Bossip Video

A bevy of beauties recently gathered in Atlanta for an awards experience celebrating 30 Black women bringing their positive impact and influence to the culture.

On Sunday, Hallmark Mahogany held its inaugural Mahogany Honors at the city’s InterContinental Buckhead.

Designed to honor and celebrate Black women positively impacting sistas and the Black community across the generations, the spirited affair included brunch, access to a specially curated marketplace, and motivation from the honorees.

Sponsored by McDonald’s, a press release reports that the 2024 Mahogany Honors left attendees feeling “inspired, uplifted, and affirmed.”

“At Mahogany, in all that we create we are intentional in being a gathering place for Black women to connect with each other, celebrate their culture, sisterhood and community,” said Alexis Kerr, Vice President of Hallmark Mahogany.

“With our first-ever Mahogany Honors awards experience this Spring, we are honored to deepen our commitment to champion curated spaces that acknowledge and affirm the unique experiences and contributions of Black women.”

Mahogany Honors Honorees Rock Fly Fashion At Inaugural Awards

The honorees showed out at the 2024 Mahogany Honors in an array of fly fashion.

Seen on the scene was Fantasia who sat down for a Mahogany Honors fireside chat about her storied career…

HGTV host Egypt Sherrod who fiercly rocked a colorful frock…

the Founder & CEO of Slutty Vegan Pinky Cole Hayes who shone brightly in white…

Vice President of Communications at ESSENCE Ventures Alex Ebanks who kept it classy and cute…

Eva Marcille who had a model moment in orange…

and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe of Married To Medicine fame who twinned with her daughter in extravagant ensembles.

Also spotted was personal financial educator and author Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche …

actress Malinda Williams…

actress Crystal Renee Haslett…

spiritual thought leader Tammy Collins Franklin…

Melissa Mitchell, artist, and entrepreneur…

and entrepreneurs Karli Harvey Raymond and Brandi Harvey.

Looking gorgeous, girls!

Ultimately all of these stunning standouts in their respective fields looked stellar, but you tell us; whose Mahogany Honors look was your fave?

