The annual Time100 Gala brought the stars out to celebrate the most influential people of 2024. Time100 honorees included game-changing innovators and icons like Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia, 21 Savage, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and more.

On Thursday, April 25, the event recognized the year’s biggest names in Hollywood, sports, politics, music, activism, and beyond. As BOSSIP previously reported, the 2024 TIME100 List also included The Color Purple stars Fantasia and Colman Domingo, singer Dua Lipa, actress America Ferrera, NFL star Patrick Mahomes, and singer Leslie Odom Jr.

Style stunner Taraji P. Henson was seen on the scene in emerald green. Before hosting the ceremony at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center, Taraji Shug Avery served on the red carpet in a Thom Browne satin corseted gown with cutouts and a matching green cropped blazer.

Honorees Fantasia Barrino and Dua Lipa shared an adorable moment on the red carpet together. Later in the night, they each took the stage for live performances.

Fantasia shut the red carpet down in a backless curve-hugging black sequin Mônot gown with husband Kendall Taylor by her side.

During the ceremony, Fantasia performed “When I See U,” “Free Yourself,” and “Lose To Win.”

Dua Lipa rocked a Chanel plunging silver gown with a black bow and pearl details.

The pop star took the stage for the premiere performance of “Illusion.”

More 2024 Time100 Gala Red Carpet Looks

New Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph glittered in custom gold custom Elisabetta Franchi.

Red carpet killa Colman Domingo was a dream in cream with a suit by Casablanca.

Honoree Patrick Mahomes looked dapper in black on black while his wife Brittany Mahomes dazzled in an ensemble by Sau Lee.

21 Savage was sleek and chic in a black and brown all-leather fit.

Maya Rudolph kept it classic in a black and white and Gabriela Hearst gown.

Other attendees on the star-studded guest list included Monkey Man star and director Dev Patel, WNBA champion A’ja Wilson, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, multitalented actor Billy Porter, and newlywed newsman Don Lemon with his husband Tim Malone.

Check out more pics from the 2024 Time100 Gala below.

Watch the TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People ceremony will air on ABC on Sunday, May 12 at 10 p.m. EDT.