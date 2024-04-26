Bossip Video

The annual Time100 Gala brought the stars out to celebrate the most influential people of 2024. Time100 honorees included game-changing innovators and icons like Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia, 21 Savage, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and more.

Taraji P. Henson x Fantasia x Colman Domingo x Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Source: Gotham/Michael Loccisano/Taylor Hill/Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

On Thursday, April 25, the event recognized the year’s biggest names in Hollywood, sports, politics, music, activism, and beyond. As BOSSIP previously reported, the 2024 TIME100 List also included The Color Purple stars Fantasia and Colman Domingo, singer Dua Lipa, actress America Ferrera, NFL star Patrick Mahomes, and singer Leslie Odom Jr.

Style stunner Taraji P. Henson was seen on the scene in emerald green. Before hosting the ceremony at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center, Taraji Shug Avery served on the red carpet in a Thom Browne satin corseted gown with cutouts and a matching green cropped blazer.

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

2024 TIME100 GALA

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

2024 TIME100 Gala

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Honorees Fantasia Barrino and Dua Lipa shared an adorable moment on the red carpet together. Later in the night, they each took the stage for live performances.

2024 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

2024 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Fantasia shut the red carpet down in a backless curve-hugging black sequin Mônot gown with husband Kendall Taylor by her side.

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

During the ceremony, Fantasia performed “When I See U,” “Free Yourself,” and “Lose To Win.”

2024 TIME100 GALA

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Dua Lipa rocked a Chanel plunging silver gown with a black bow and pearl details.

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Gotham / Getty

2024 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

The pop star took the stage for the premiere performance of “Illusion.”

2024 TIME100 GALA

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

More 2024 Time100 Gala Red Carpet Looks

New Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph glittered in custom gold custom Elisabetta Franchi.

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Gotham / Getty

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Red carpet killa Colman Domingo was a dream in cream with a suit by Casablanca.

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Honoree Patrick Mahomes looked dapper in black on black while his wife Brittany Mahomes dazzled in an ensemble by Sau Lee.

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

21 Savage was sleek and chic in a black and brown all-leather fit.

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Maya Rudolph kept it classic in a black and white and Gabriela Hearst gown.

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Other attendees on the star-studded guest list included Monkey Man star and director Dev Patel, WNBA champion A’ja Wilson, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, multitalented actor Billy Porter, and newlywed newsman Don Lemon with his husband Tim Malone.

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Check out more pics from the 2024 Time100 Gala below.

Watch the TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People ceremony will air on ABC on Sunday, May 12 at 10 p.m. EDT.

