A picnic is returning to Atlanta during Mother’s Day weekend and a slew of stars will attend.
Porsha Williams, Bryan-Michael Cox, CeeLo Green, Kid Capri, and DJ Envy have been announced for the 2024 RnB Soul Picnic.
Williams will host amid award-winning DJs, artists, and other hosts hitting the stage.
Dubbing it “bigger and better”, York Promotions notes via a press release that the RnB Soul Picnic will take place Mother’s Day Weekend May 11-12 at ATL’s Westside Park.
“We’re thrilled to unveil this exceptional lineup of DJs and hosts for the 2024 RnB Soul Picnic,” said Ais York, Founder of York Promotions. “This year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of RnB and Soul music, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry for an immersive and soulful experience.”
In addition to providing entertainment, the RnB Soul picnic will once again continue to spotlight the importance of mental health as Mental Health Awareness Month continues. The celebs in attendance have been charged with igniting a dialogue that “emphasizes empathy, resilience, and the importance of seeking help when needed” via their performances, testimonials, and engagement with attendees who will have on-site access to resources.
“This year’s RnB Soul Picnic mental health partners include Silence the Shame founded by Shanti Das and New Beginning’s Today founded by Dr. Marcus Green,” reports a press release. “Silence the Shame aims to eradicate mental health stigma and reduce disparities. Dr. Green’s expertise from New Beginnings Today adds valuable resources, with complimentary counseling sessions in the Soul Healing Tent from 11am to 6pm ET, along with complimentary sneakers and/or t-shirts for participants.
See the 2024 RnB Soul Picnic Lineup beow.
Saturday, May 11 Lineup:
Porsha Williams (Host, RHOA)
DJ Envy (Breakfast Club)
Bryan-Michael Cox (Award-winning producer)
Fly Guy DC (Host)
K. Botchey (Host)
DJ SNS
Traci Steele
DJ Mars (Usher, Monica)
Stormy Monroe
Bow Tie DJ
DJ Tron
DJ Tephlon (Jeezy)
DJ DSA
DJ Nasty
Queen of Spade
Sunday, May 12 Lineup:
CeeLo Green (Host)
Kid Capri
Wild Afrikan (Host)
DJ Reese
DJ J Smoov
DJ Trauma
DJ P-Nut
Yung Fro
Princess Cut
For more information and updates, visit www.rnbsoulpicnic.com or follow RnB Soul Picnic on @rnbsoulpicnic on social media platforms.
