50 Cent has filed a lawsuit against his ex, Daphne Joy whom he’s been taunting amid her being named in a lawsuit against Diddy.

As previously reported Joy took to Instagram on March 28 to accuse the rapper of physical abuse and rape, writing a lengthy post about his “evil actions” while also alleging he never made efforts to see their 12-year-old son, Sire.

“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the two years that we lived one mile away from you,” Daphne wrote at the time. “I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never earned.” She went on to write, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

At the time, the Power creator denied the “disturbing allegations,” issuing a statement to Us Weekly revealing that he planned on taking legal action against the mother of his child.

“The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son,” the statement read. “My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

Now, a little over a month later, 50 has officially filed a lawsuit, claiming that Joy “falsely and publicly” accused him of “rape and physical abuse” during their relationship, which spanned from 2011 to 2013.

According to Us Weekly, the documents go on to allege that Daphne made the allegations of “out of sheer hatred and ill will toward Jackson” and made a “purposeful attempt to, on information and belief, destroy his personal and business reputation, harm Jackson’s commercial and business interests, negatively affect his custody case, and prevent him from seeing his minor son.”

As a result of the “extensive public ridicule, hatred, and contempt” 50 Cent claims to have suffered due to Joy’s allegations, he is seeking $1 million in damages.

All of this comes amid 50 trolling the model and dubbing her a “little sex worker” after producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones implicated her in the amendment to his sexual harassment lawsuit against Diddy.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Jones claimed Diddy paid Daphne Joy, Yung Miami, and Jade Ramey a “monthly stipend” for their services.

All three of the women have denied the claims.