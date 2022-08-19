Big Bone, you will pay for your crimes!
Me acting shocked when Big bone turned out to be a opp when i knew she was a opp #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/kss2ZdC4OM
— 🅺🅸🅽 (@iWasmadeonMarss) August 14, 2022
We knew Big Bone was up to no good but had no idea she’s a top-flight NINJA WARRIOR ASSASSIN who karate chopped and kidnapped Diamond during the skressful ‘P-Valley’ finale.
Big Bone ain’t shit #PValley pic.twitter.com/uJLFYJDUGp
— P-Valley Updates (@Pvalleyupdates) August 14, 2022
For weeks, fans suspected that Big Bone was a slithery snake which was confirmed in the final moments of last week’s episode.
In the buzzy scene, Big Bone can be seen holding a phone with a photo of her holding Montavious’ ring next to a sleeping Diamond confirming that she is, indeed, the opps.
Big Bone sent this to the Delta Gang. I knew she was connected to Montavious 🤦🏽♀️ #PValley pic.twitter.com/iguHG8hVEq
— Jas (@IamJasMonet) August 7, 2022
This came she after she saw Diamond and Keyshawn kissing each other in the MOUF at the Pynk in a pivotal moment that likely altered all of their fates.
On this episode of Cheaters💀💀💀 #PValley pic.twitter.com/IJg3g4n3Dm
— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐲𝐧𝐤’𝐬 𝐏𝐑 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 ⍟ (@dehaanswrld) August 7, 2022
Whether Big Bone had a hand in ruining Keyshawn’s plans to leave Chucalissa, we don’t know (yet), but it was very convenient that she jumped Diamond before he could handle Derrick for Keyshawn.
It’s also interesting that Big Bone kidnapped Diamond who didn’t actually kill Montavious instead of Hailey who she would’ve had to known was connected to Montavious.
Seriously, how is she a ninja warrior assassin and can’t even put together a simple puzzle if the walls were talking like she claimed?
As expected, Creator/Showrunner Katori Hall broke down the finale’s final scene that left fans with more burning questions than answers.
“It’s something that we layered in from the top of the season. We knew that [Big Bone] has a connection to the Delta Devoted gang, which Montavious was part of,” said Hall in an exclusive interview with EW.
“The thing that sends her over the edge is seeing that Keyshawn and Diamond still have this thing for each other, because she sees the big kiss from the last episode. She has been sitting on information for a while because she actually liked him. I think she was falling in love.
We really wanted to show how hard it is to give someone over when you care about them. She has to fulfill her duty and makes this connection because it’s very clear that Montavious met his end somewhere at the Pynk whether it was through Diamond’s hands, which is what her assumption is, or other means.”
How do you think the Big Bone/Diamond saga plays out? Do you think Hailey will return and pay for her crimes? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Big Bone kidnapping Diamond on the flip.
Leave that lady alone 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VDIAKBIZc7
— P-Valley Updates (@Pvalleyupdates) August 18, 2022
BIG BONE COME OUTSIDE 🗣 #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/CkXnoTsKuQ
— 𝕯𝖎𝖔𝖗.𝕯𝖆𝕭𝖗𝖆𝖙𝖙 💫🤍 (@ItsMariiiiBihh) August 14, 2022
Big Bone… bitch… #PValleyStarz #PValley pic.twitter.com/3GeUG1LCwS
— desus & mero’s illustrious guest (@maybetashja) August 14, 2022
Let me talk to Big bone, not finna play about Diamond #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/V2Q4VnqbXI
— IDH♛ (@theheftymvck) August 14, 2022
Big bone, bitch …it’s ON SIGHT #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/UpDgZeDzgi
— IDH♛ (@theheftymvck) August 14, 2022
BIG BONE YOU BOBBLE HEADED ASS HOE…….!!!!! WHEN I SEE YOU ITS ON SIGHT!!! #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/BWUUesldFj
— 𝚁𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚎 💗 (@moodyxclouds) August 14, 2022
I swear to God Big Bone if I don’t see Diamond next season #PValley pic.twitter.com/0F8RlYFG6y
— The Real Thick Shady ☥🪬 (@BigMamaMeek_) August 14, 2022
Me when Keyshawn asked Diamond to kill Derrick but Big Bone fucked it up:#PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/7smoZC01tz
— Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) August 14, 2022
That Big Bone bitch couldn’t have betrayed Diamond at a worse time😩😤cuz he was about to let that choppa sing on Derrick ass #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/HYCs6SYgAI
— Gemini’s Groove (@atb__william) August 14, 2022
