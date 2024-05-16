Bossip Video

Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of Porsha Williams, recently made a shady remark about the housewife on Instagram likening the 42-year-old reality TV star to a “pet” he rescued. Unfortunately for him, fans of the #RHOA “Sweet Sixteen” star dragged him to the audacity abyss while hitting an Uno reverse on his comment.

“Now you know you straight outta the dog pound!” wrote one of the housewife’s defenders.

On Wednesday, Simon ruffled feathers on Instagram when he took to his account with a message that read, “Clearly my next rescue needs to come from the pound.” The 59-year-old included a photo of a dog emoji with his eyebrow-raising post.

In the caption, the petroleum business guru took his pettiness to the next level, writing;

“I genuinely miss the unconditional love of a pet #loyalty is everything.”

Porsha fans took notice, believing that his rude message was aimed at The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and stans dragged the Nigerian businessman in his comments section.

“Calling a woman a rescue…a BLACK WOMAN at that. Calm down before we the people tell you the truth,” wrote one user.

Another Porsha supporter commented,

“Nobody knew who you were before she picked you up from the pound, sis!”

A third upset netizen penned,

“A hurt dog will holler! You’ve been doing a lot of hollering!!”

Some noted how Porsha has yet to speak publicly or engage in pettiness on social media about her marital woes with Simon.

“Imagine you posting about someone and They Don’t Care,” commented one user. “Honestly, I keep looking for [Porsha’s] comments about you and I ain’t seen one,” another Instagram netizen replied.

Since news of Porsha filing for divorce broke #RHOA fans have been alleging that he’s “sassy” and “petty” while the housewife has remained mostly silent about their split.

Simon Clapped Back At Porsha Williams Fans, New Divorce Details Surface

As fans of Porsha poured into the comments section criticizing Simon’s disparaging pet comment, the entrepreneur doubled down on his childish behavior.

“Enter the comments when you’ve secured an international passport and secured your first entry stamp,” he wrote in a subsequent post. “Travel and come chat with me. Your dream vacation is my lifestyle,” he captioned his trifling message.

Simon’s despicable post comes as his ongoing divorce with Porsha turns nasty.

Radar Online reported that the SIMCOL Petroleum Limited Company CEO asked the court to toss out Porsha’s request for $50,000, which would go toward covering her expensive “attorney fees and expenses of litigation.”

As per court records obtained by Radar Online, Simon asserted that the Bravo star had no entitlement to any of his assets amid their continued legal dispute regarding the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

According to a statement obtained by Radar from Porsha’s divorce lawyer, the Bravolebrity’s legal aid argued that she was in need of the $50,000 fee due to Simon’s “false statements and allegations.” She requested that her “temporary attorney’s $50,000.00 fees” be paid given that his actions have caused her not only to file her Request for Immediate and Emergency Relief, “but also to respond to the instant motion.”

Simon’s lawyer vehemently argued against Porsha’s request. A ruling on the issue is reportedly still pending.

What do YOU think about Simon’s petty “pet” post about Porsha?