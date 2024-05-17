Bossip Video

After suffering a serious health scare last April, Jamie Foxx has been the hardest-working man in Hollywood. Now he’s teamed up with Cameron Diaz to make the upcoming Netflix film Back In Action premiering Nov. 15.

The buzzy Spy Comedy was announced during Netflix’s Upfront presentation where Foxx and Diaz discussed their real-life friendship and reuniting to make this film.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but after Cameron and I did Any Given Sunday and Annie together, we became friends in real life—and I’ve been begging her to come play with me again,” said Foxx. “We all know there’s just something about her…”

Diaz, who hasn’t starred in a film in 10 years, returned the love to her co-star.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, on-screen and off.”

In Back In Action, Foxx and Diaz play spies who leave the CIA to start a family but find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Check out the first-look photos below:

The announcement comes after a Hollywood Reporter story detailing the Oscar-winner’s plan to return to Beat Shazam alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx, after missing the previous season due to last year’s mysterious health crisis.

“Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam,” Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Entertainment at Fox Entertainment, told the Hollywood Reporter. “As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

As far as his health, the multi-hyphenate star is doing well based on his Instagram posts, promo appearances, and comments from friend and actor Tyrin Turner (who you probably know as “Kane” from Menace II Society) during a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue.