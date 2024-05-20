Bossip Video

Simon Guobadia (once again) mocked his soon-to-be ex-wife, Porsha Williams while extending congratulations to a Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer who was gifted a pricey present. Unfortunately for him, however, his estranged wife is fed up and she’s taking the gloves off in a perfectly petty way.

Simon, 59, showcased his pettiness on May 18 shortly after #RHOA newbie/Porsha’s bestie Shamea Morton’s birthday celebration.

On Saturday, Instagram footage was shared of her receiving a luxurious off-white Rolls Royce from her husband, Gerald Mwangi, and The RHOA Talk page captured Morton’s elation as she jumped with joy at the surprise present for her 42nd birthday.

According to The Bravo Shade Room, Simon reacted to the clip, writing;

“Congratulations my good sis @shameamorton. I’m so happy for you. My brother Gerald has excellent taste in fine automobiles. Look forward to watching the only cast member with a RR.”

As tension heats up amid their divorce, certain fans of RHOA speculated whether Simon had reclaimed the $400,000 Rolls Royce he had gifted Porsha in 2022, just before their wedding.

However, some online users contended that the reality TV star already owned a vehicle from the prestigious car brand prior to her marriage to the entrepreneur.

Simon’s remark raised eyebrows, especially considering that Porsha had previously expressed gratitude to Shamea for playing the role of matchmaker in bringing her and the Nigerian millionaire together in a post shared on X back in 2021.

At first, Porsha didn’t comment directly on the snide remark, but she did repost a meme in which a woman could be heard saying that she was “sick of being the bigger person,” The Jasmine Brand noted.

The recording reportedly added, “I want to expose everyone. I want everyone to pay for what they did, but I won’t.”

Then, hours later, the Bravolebrity finally threw shade at her estranged husband, making fun of his alleged citizen issues and an alleged $814K lawsuit he’s facing.

“Simon Don’t forget and a debt free husband who is a U.S. citizen! My bestie is winning. Welcome to RHOA Queen Mumbi,” the 42-year-old penned.

Yikes!

Things are just getting uglier between these two.

What do you think of Porsha’s clap-back at Simon?

Simon is seemingly telling his followers he’s unbothered by the citizenship shade noting that the only “limitations” he has are not being able to vote or receive government benefits.

He also shaded Porsha (again), this time in The Bravo Shade Room’s Instagram comments.