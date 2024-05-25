Bossip Video

Tyga, Travis Scott, and Cher’s boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards are the latest stars to have a rather interesting run-in at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to TMZ, the alleged scuffle happened when Travis was introduced on the mic alongside fellow rapper and Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga. The event’s promoter, Richie Akiva, committed the faux pas, and AE, who has a close friendship with Tyga, reportedly entered the chat.

The outlet reports that Travis approached Tyga’s security and had words before leaving, only to return with Yung Miami’s baby daddy Southside.

When Travis and Southside returned to the scene, things reportedly took a turn.

TheShadeRoom also reported on the brawl and said it began when Richie Akiva specifically said, ‘We got Traww and A.E. and Travis Scott here make some noise!’, much to Travis Scott’s dismay.

After “snatching the mic” and “slamming it on the floor”, Soctt reportedly stormed off and returned with Southside who threw hands with Alexander Edwards, which “led to Scott intervening.”

It soon became a “one-on-one fight” between Scott and Edwards, before security reportedly broke them up and Travis Scott and Southside left the party. Edwards and Tyga are said to have remained at the party until the wee hours of the morning.

If you’re not caught up on what may be the source of the underlying drama between Tyga and Travis; the former dated the latter’s baby mama, Kylie Jenner, when she was a wee teenager. Though there didn’t seem to be any lasting bad blood between Tyga and Kylie, perhaps the same cannot be said about the men in the situation.

Chile.

Cannes repeatedly made headlines for some eyebrow-raising moments over the last few days. Most notably Kelly Rowland went viral for the video of her clapping back at disrespect from staff on the red carpet.

However, that has not stopped the celebrities from showing up and showing out.

More Confrontations And Couture At Cannes

Over the past week, stars like Teyana Taylor, Naomi Campbell, Aja Naomi King, and others have made major red carpet appearances at the annual festival.

So far, there has been no word on which films are the true standouts of the festivals. However, early buzz includes a project that follows the early career of former President Donald Trump. Of course.

Maybe Cannes will have to tighten the reins on invitations next year.