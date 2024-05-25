Bossip Video

It looks like tensions between KeKe Palmer and Darius Jackson are cooling down. The former couple was expected to appear in court on July 16, 2024, regarding the restraining order and domestic violence case. Now, the court date is no longer on the calendar.

According to the Jasmine Brand, Palmer is seemingly dropping the domestic violence case against her ex-boyfriend and father of her son, Jackson. As BOSSIP reported back in 2023, after a rather public argument and breakup, Palmer filed a petition for a restraining order with claims of domestic abuse.

The actress provided testimony, pictures, and footage detailing the abuse. As a result, she was granted a temporary restraining order and sole custody of her and Jackson’s son, Leo. The restraining order required Jackson to stay 100 feet away from Palmer and Leo.

Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Attend Mediation

However, Leo’s parents may have been able to find some common ground. In January 2024, the temporary restraining order was extended for six months, and their court date was delayed to provide Palmer and Jackson time for “mediation in front of a private judge.” Neither party confirmed this, but according to documents filed by the Password host’s attorney, the hearing will not hold. Additionally, the July 16th court date is no longer on the court’s calendar.

Though Jackson had plenty to say about their breakup and subsequent restraining order, Palmer and Jackson recently preferred privacy. There are no reports on the former couple’s agreement or co-parenting status since attending mediation. However, according to Blast, the domestic violence restraining order was to remain in effect until the scheduled hearing. After the court date’s removal from the calendar, it is unclear if the restraining order is still in effect.

As for KeKe “Keep a Job” Palmer, she remains booked and busy as ever. Rumors have swirled that Marvel may cast her in a major role. She and SZA will reportedly star in an upcoming buddy-comedy produced by Issa Rae.