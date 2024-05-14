Bossip Video

Bronny James Jr. will reportedly test his luck in the NBA draft after being cleared to play following his 2023 health scare.

The NBA draft is rapidly approaching and will go down on June 27. Despite social media chatter claiming this year’s draft class will be weak, some stars are being born like Bronny James Jr., the heir to King James throne.

In the summer of 2023, the oldest James sibling suffered cardiac arrest during practice at USC, but he’s since made a full recovery despite missing most of USC’s 2023-2024 season.

The New York Times says Bronny will try his hand at the NBA draft process despite a lackluster freshman year.

Let’s be honest, regardless if he balled out at USC or not, he was likely going to the draft either way. Being the Prince has its perks, and we’re seeing them play out in real time.

ESPN, reports Bronny has also received medical clearance to play in the NBA less than a year after heart surgery and will have until May 29 to decide if he will return to college or pursue a professional basketball career. This week, the NBA combine will begin 5-on-5 scrimmages giving everyone a closer look at his skill set.

Rumors are swirling that the Los Angeles Lakers will try to keep LeBron on the team and draft Bronny.

LeBron James’ dreams of playing with his son seem only weeks away from becoming a reality.