Bronny James Jr. will reportedly test his luck in the NBA draft after being cleared to play following his 2023 health scare.
The NBA draft is rapidly approaching and will go down on June 27. Despite social media chatter claiming this year’s draft class will be weak, some stars are being born like Bronny James Jr., the heir to King James throne.
In the summer of 2023, the oldest James sibling suffered cardiac arrest during practice at USC, but he’s since made a full recovery despite missing most of USC’s 2023-2024 season.
The New York Times says Bronny will try his hand at the NBA draft process despite a lackluster freshman year.
Let’s be honest, regardless if he balled out at USC or not, he was likely going to the draft either way. Being the Prince has its perks, and we’re seeing them play out in real time.
ESPN, reports Bronny has also received medical clearance to play in the NBA less than a year after heart surgery and will have until May 29 to decide if he will return to college or pursue a professional basketball career. This week, the NBA combine will begin 5-on-5 scrimmages giving everyone a closer look at his skill set.
Rumors are swirling that the Los Angeles Lakers will try to keep LeBron on the team and draft Bronny.
LeBron James’ dreams of playing with his son seem only weeks away from becoming a reality.
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.