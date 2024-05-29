Don’t hurt ’em, Summer!

That thunderous thud you heard over the holiday weekend was Summer Walker dropping down into a split during her crowd-pleasing performance at the inaugural TwoGether Land Festival in Dallas, Texas.

In the viral video circulating across social media, Walker can be seen landing a split with some bonus booty bounces before exiting the stage to loud cheers.

https://x.com/Gabrielisticaa/status/1794750398462607680

Check out some photos from the buzzy performance below:

The “Girls Need Love” singer closed out the first night with a much-improved set elevated by dancers, outfit changes, and special guests, including underrated songstress Tink and emerging star 4Bats who performed his chart-topping hit “act ii: date @ 8” featuring Drake.

https://x.com/Justhugee/status/1794601377240650127

Walker co-headlined the festival with Lil Wayne who closed things out with an electrifying performance of his seemingly endless catalog of classics.

Other festival highlights included performances by Jeezy, Latto, Gucci Mane, Three 6 Mafia, Key Glock, Dru Hill, emerging Country music star Shaboozey, and many more, with a celebration of Texas pride featuring Dorrough, Fat Pimp, GS Boyz, Big Tuck, Treal Lee & Prince Rick, and more.

A spin-off (or first cousin) of Atlanta’s famed ONE Musicfest, TwoGether Land Fest (in partnership with Live Nation) attracted tens of thousands of festivalgoers for two days of good energy, dynamic performances, live podcasts, community fellowship, and more.

Led by its founder Jason “J” Carter, ONE Musicfest is gearing up for its 15th anniversary that’s sure to shut down the whole entire Altanta on Saturday, October 26th and Sunday, October 27th 2024.

Which Summer Walker song would you hit a split to? Who would you want to see for the 15th Anniversary of ONE Musicfest? Tell us down below and peep some social media hysteria over Summer’s now-infamous split on the flip.