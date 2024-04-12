1 of 4 ❯ ❮

of 4

As Summer Walker hard-launched her new man, receipts resurfaced from multiple women accusing her boyfriend of “harassment and ‘stalker-ish’ pimp ways.” Earlier this week birthday girl Summer Walker confirmed she’s moved on from Lil Meech in a snuggled-up snap she posted with her new man, Coop Cashington. On Thursday, the Coming Home crooner shared a carousel of photos of herself on fairy time in the forest. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @summerwalker “My gift to myself for the age of 28, is the word ‘No’ a regulated nervous system living slowly, softly, intentionally,” she captioned the series, which included screenshots about “feminine urges” to channel the “goddess” and “angel” within. On Instagram Stories, Summer debuted her boyfriend with his arms wrapped around her. The mystery man, identified by the Shade Room as Coop Cashington, proudly posted a birthday tribute to Summer. He confirmed their coupledom with more IG images and some strong declarations of love. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) “Happy bday to the love of my life!! I love you more than life itself,” he wrote. Unfortunately, if Summer is moving “slowly” and “intentionally,” she may already need to rethink the relationship as sketchy skeletons come out of his closet. Several women came forward with allegations of Coop stalking and harassing them over the past decade. Read more about Summer Walker’s boyfriend, Coop Chashington, allegedly harassing women after the flip!

What’s The Scoop On Coop? Miss B. Nasty And Several Other Women Enter The Chat With “Harassment” Allegations Against Summer Walker’s New Boyfriend It only took a few hours of Summer Walker publicly posting her man for his alleged reputation to resurface. Her recent post reignited the conversation about Coop Cashington, but women like adult film star Miss B. Nasty previously exposed allegations about him in 2021. Several women shared stories on X, formerly Twitter, about alleged “stalking,” “harassment,” “revenge porn,” and sabotaging their careers as adult content creators. Many people compared notes about changing aliases, false backstories, and rebrands. They identified him as “King Giavanni,” “WangWorld,” “iBaddies,” “Lush Legendz Photography” and “Lamorion.” However, the reported pattern of love-bombing, controlling, threatening, and retaliating after rejection sounded disturbingly consistent. Many claimed that he became infamous among sex workers for preying on them as a fellow content creator and manager. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) In February 2021, a woman claimed that she had a casual working relationship to create adult content with Cashington. She claimed that he “immediately attacked” her via text and FaceTime calls, calling her “a young h*” for working with someone else. Miss B. Nasty confirmed hearing of several sex workers who reported similar experiences with Cashington. In addition to creating content, he manages creators, but she compared his controlling ways to a “pimp.” “He wants to keep every model to himself and tries [to] control all their social medias and even tries to control their personal lives. I wish more ppl would speak up about his harassment and ‘stalker-ish’ p*mp ways,” she wrote. Fast forward three years and that day finally came. Once one woman recognized him, it set off a chain reaction of sex workers coming forward with allegations going back a decade. “This is the man that exposed me in 2015!!! Most of the s**t that’s out there of me is without my consent, I sent it to him and he posted it when I said I didn’t wanna talk to him no more,” the first woman wrote on Thursday. “Omg this n***a is crazy & evil! Miss B Nasty had an issue with his a** too smh.” Miss B. Nasty described Cashington declaring his love for her and telling new models that he dated her but says they never even met in person. As a manager, she accused him of taking over models’ accounts and locking them out “for a decade now!” The first woman described similar behavior from “9 years ago.” “He was acting like we was in a relationship and I never met him in person. He got real crazy, real fast. He has serious issues,” she said. That was just the beginning of receipts resurfacing about Summer’s boyfriend. Jesus, take the wheel! See what other sex workers came forward to say about Coop Cashington after the flip!

Sex Workers Put Summer Walker’s Man On Blast, Claim Coop Cashington “Stalked,” “Hacked,” And Posted “Revenge Porn” According to HipHopDX, more social media users entered the chat with their own creepy, controlling, and criminal claims about their reported run-ins with Summer Walker’s new man, Coop Cashington. Summer walkers new boo stalked me for like 6 years straight… ain’t no FUCKING WAY that’s who she with. He used to call himself wang world or some shit like that. WHAT THE FUCK 🫠 — BABY GEMINI ✨ (@_BabyGeminii) April 12, 2024 Lmao I’m CRYING because he’s legit a weirdo and so many sex workers on this app know it — BABY GEMINI ✨ (@_BabyGeminii) April 12, 2024 Another woman tweeted that he “stalked” her “for like 6 years straight.” She added that “he’s legit a weirdo and so many sex workers on this app know it.” 😭this is the man that hacked my iCloud and tried to threaten me with revenge porn because I told him I wasn't interested in him https://t.co/8orW4h7Eqm — E$ (@Guts_Glam_Glory) April 12, 2024 I never personally met him he dmd me I denied so he sent me nudes he got from iCloud and said he'd post them 🙂 — E$ (@Guts_Glam_Glory) April 12, 2024 “This is the man that hacked my iCloud and tried to threaten me with revenge porn because I told him I wasn’t interested in him,” another woman shared. “I never personally met him he dmd me I denied so he sent me nudes he got from iCloud and said he’d post them. I don’t even play like that im dead tf serious his @ was coop cashington when he did it his name was Lamorion and he harassed me for years.” While some critics accuse the women of clout chasing, they all express concern for Summer Walker now that they’re together. There’s no come-up in coming forward about past abuse, but they might protect potential victims. “WTF.. we gotta protect summer yall,” an account wrote, sharing a screenshot of another story. this is so crazy this the 3rd post i’ve seen in the last 3 minutes of me scrolling about this guy WTF .. we gotta protect summer yall 😭 pic.twitter.com/DKBK5K1ezL — 333 (@_LoveSOLO) April 12, 2024 This man stalked me for years and counting … last one was about 2 months ago using fake pages and in women’s accounts posing as the women for collabs .. and got my first twitter deleted what the fuck are you doing summer https://t.co/UPptsVucGm — Norfolk Va🌻serenity 🦋 (@Serenityyeee) April 12, 2024 “What the f**k are you doing, Summer?” one woman asked after alleging Cashington “stalked me for years and counting.” She added that the “last one was about 2 months ago using fake pages.” The creepy and controlling allegations overlap with Summer’s recent relationship. Despite how private she is about her children, a former alleged collaborator said Cashington sent her a picture of Summer and the twins. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @whisperswithbella The woman claimed Summer’s man bragged about his wife being a famous singer but still threatened her about cutting ties because “that p***y belongs to” him. Like modern medicine, Summer Walker previously didn’t believe in warnings about her exes from other women, so there’s no telling if she’ll be as concerned about this wave of accusations as her fans are. The unbothered baddie seemingly responded to the claims about her boyfriend in her Instagram Stories post of him at her birthday dinner with her friends. “Surrounded with so much genuine love. Thank you for all my birthday wishes,” she wrote in the text overlay over a group picture.

Continue Slideshow