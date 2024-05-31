Bossip Video

Eminem is back to his shocking Slim Shady shenanigans on “Houdini” and social media dragged him to the ashy alabaster abyss for rapping about Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting. The H-Town Hottie must really feel like Mariah Carey, now!

The former king of controversy is clearly coming to reclaim his throne on the new single, and an unserious and uncensored Eminem mocked all the ways the game has changed since his late ’90s debut, including cancel culture, R. Kelly, transgender rights, and even himself. As usual, the hottest hot topic on a diss-ridden rap is taking aim at Megan Thee Stallion and her fans aren’t having it.

A year and a half after Tory Lanez’s conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Eminem is the latest to turn it into a punchline. His signature sharp wordplay flips a line about working with the “Boa” baddie into a double entendre about the shooting.

“If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me/ Would I really have a shot at a feat [feet]? I don’t know, but I’m glad to be, back,” Eminem raps.

We all know Eminem pulls no punches, but Meg was the BBL beginning of Drizzy’s downfall. The “lyrical tactician” could’ve effortlessly eviscerated the petite pistol-popping prisoner with something a little more original, but name-dropping the “Cobra” rapper gets everyone talking. Some defenders say it’s more of a shoutout or an honorary mention, especially considering how “Savage” he can get.

That Megan x Mariah collab is even higher on the Hotties’ wishlist as Eminem continues to rock the “Obsessed” look.

Slim Shady Returns To Drag Everybody & Their Mama On “Houdini”

Eminem knows times have changed, but his recently escaped alter ego still doesn’t give a f**k. The “Houdini” visuals take a page out of the comics again when Slim Shady time travels here from 2002. Like the beat, which also samples the Steve Miller Band’s 1982 hit “Abracadabra,” the video is a throwback to “Without Me.”

With Dr. Dre back in the driver’s seat, the dynamic duo reunites, and no one is off limits. Eminem takes several shots, lyrically and physically, at himself and Dre. He even disses his own kids with a hilarious cameo.

“But f**k that, if I think that s**t, I’ma say that s**t/ Cancel me, what? Okay, that’s it/Go ahead, Paul, quit, snake-a** pr*ck/ You male cross-dresser (Haha), fake-a** b***h/ And I’ll probably get s**t for that (Watch)/ But you can all suck my d**k, in fact/ F**k them, f**k Dre, f**k Jimmy, f**k me, f**k you (What?)/F**k my own kids, they’re brats (F**k ’em),” the “Stan” rapper spit.

That equal opportunity offender schtick still struck a nerve with Megan’s protective fans. Eminem’s twelth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), marks the end of an era. The lead single named after famed magician Harry Houdini seems like an obvious announcement of a disappearing act. If Eminem wants to vanish in a cloud of cancellation rather than a trap door, he’s getting his magic wish. Watch the full “Houdini” music video below.

Check out the reactions to “Houdini” and Eminem name-dropping Megan Thee Stallion.