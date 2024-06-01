Bossip Video

The proposed July 20 fight night between boxing legend Mike Tyson and social media personality Jake Paul will have to wait.

The showdown is expected to be a big draw for streaming giant Netflix. Unfortunately, Tyson’s recent health concerns put the plans on pause.

“Unfortunately, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned. Tyson’s recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks,” the streamer said in a statement. “The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no limitations and both fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup!”

Paul and the 57-year-old former heavyweight champion first confirmed the fight, scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, back in March.

Since then, the pair have exchanged barbs via social media and continued to promote the fight that absolutely no one asked for. Paul, who turned his fifteen minutes of YouTube fame into a fighting career, has won nine of his last ten fights. He took to social media to break the news to his fans saying,

“Obviously devastating news. I’m heartbroken. Speechless. Gutted. We’ve been working so hard over here, everyone in this camp. I feel bad for everyone involved in this event. The whole undercut, this opportunity has been ripped from all of us. But I do value Mike’s health, first and foremost,” he said. “Love that guy. Have so much respect for him. I want Mike to be healthy.

Though the camaraderie between the two seems to be that of two friendly competitors, Tyson still had little to say about the fight’s postponement.

“Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good.”

Well, at least the blonde boxer sounds prepared to go out swinging. Netflix will likely provide a new date for the fight next month.