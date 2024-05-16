Bossip Video

The day college football fans have waited for is finally here, EA Sports released the cover of College Football ’25 featuring Travis Hunter and others.

Since 2013 college football fans have been upset that the historically popular NCAA College Football game was discontinued. This sparked the first outrage and conversation over college athletes deserving financial compensation. At the time this ultimately shuttering the game somehow made sense to the power that be.

Now we find ourselves in the world of Name, Image, and Likeness where athletes can profit from their brands.

According to ESPN, fans can breathe a little now that EA Sports has shared the official cover featuring Colorado’s WR/CB Travis Hunter, Texas QB Quinn Ewers, and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.

Also, NCAA College Football ’25 set a release date of July 19th with pre-orders live for PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

Reportedly EA Sports saw more than 10,000 college athletes opt in for NIL deals within 48 hours of announcing the game. The NIL deal didn’t offer anything crazy just $600 and a free copy of the game. Before you ask, yes even your smaller FBS schools and HBCU’s will be in the game.

Even with industry experts alleging kids wouldn’t take the deal it appears they were very wrong in that prediction.

With the history of the franchise, it’s safe to say they would have participated for free. Travis Hunter had the cameras rolling the entire time during the cover shoot and shared it with his fans.

You can watch the behind-the-scenes action featuring Travis Hunter and his co-cover athletes below.