Catch up on all the viral content you missed from the week with BOSSIP’s weekly content recap featuring Mike Tyson, Travis Scott & More.
Life happens and it prevents us from being chronically online and thats ok. Touching grass is good for the soul but don’t worry we’ve got your back. BOSSIP’s content recap is a look back at all the content you may have missed during the week. This week like every week is full of interesting viral content mainly involving sports.
BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap
EA Sports Finally Announced NCA College Football ’25 Will Release This Summer
EA Sports has made good on their promise to deliver a world class return from NCAA College Football ’25. Colorado’s Travis Hunter is one of the co-cover athletes and the game’s trailer is everything we hoped for.
Jake Paul Faces Off With Mike Tyson
Jake Paul’s boxing match with Mike Tyson is official without any stipulations. Granted these two have enormous respect for each other we still expect a highly competitive match. Recently they squared off during a press conference with no disrespect from either side.
Travis Scott Gives Back To His High School Along With Nike
Travis Scott delivered over 650 pairs of his upcoming sneakers to the 2024 class of Elkins High School inside a custom gift bag.
Angel Reese Grabs Her First WNBA Win
Angel Reese helps the Chicago Sky grab the W over the Dallas Wings in her first professional win.
