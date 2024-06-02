Bossip Video

As a longtime supporter of LGBTQ+ folx, Adele proudly stood up for the community with F-bomb fidelity to the cause during her June 1 concert. One fan learned that the singer does not mess around when it comes to Pride Month.

On the first day of Pride Month, Adele took to the stage of the Las Vegas Colosseum at Caesars Palace to perform her scheduled show. The concert was going as planned until an unnamed concertgoer shouted, “Pride sucks!”

According to TMZ, Adele was sitting at the piano when the comment was made. She immediately became enraged and threw a slew of curse words at the bigot.

“Did you just come to my show and say that Pride sucks? Are you f****** stupid? Don’t be f****** ridiculous.” She continued, “If you don’t have nothing nice to say then shut up, alright?”

The crowd had the “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s back and cheered in response.

Adele Has Always Been A Supporter Of Pride Month

June, aka Pride Month, is a month-long celebration of the LGBTQ+ community’s history and triumphs. Adele has maintained a strong relationship with the community, dating back to the beginning of her career, particularly during June. In 2011, the singer performed a free concert for Pride in London.

Most recognizably, the mother of one was extremely vocal after the Pulse Nightclub massacre in 2016. She dedicated her concert in Belgium to the 49 lives that were taken that night in Orlando, FL.

This makes it an even bigger surprise that a fan of hers would believe homophobia would fly at her concert. Nevertheless, the singer remained steadfast in her support for the community.