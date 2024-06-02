As a longtime supporter of LGBTQ+ folx, Adele proudly stood up for the community with F-bomb fidelity to the cause during her June 1 concert. One fan learned that the singer does not mess around when it comes to Pride Month.
On the first day of Pride Month, Adele took to the stage of the Las Vegas Colosseum at Caesars Palace to perform her scheduled show. The concert was going as planned until an unnamed concertgoer shouted, “Pride sucks!”
According to TMZ, Adele was sitting at the piano when the comment was made. She immediately became enraged and threw a slew of curse words at the bigot.
“Did you just come to my show and say that Pride sucks? Are you f****** stupid? Don’t be f****** ridiculous.” She continued, “If you don’t have nothing nice to say then shut up, alright?”
The crowd had the “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s back and cheered in response.
Adele Has Always Been A Supporter Of Pride Month
June, aka Pride Month, is a month-long celebration of the LGBTQ+ community’s history and triumphs. Adele has maintained a strong relationship with the community, dating back to the beginning of her career, particularly during June. In 2011, the singer performed a free concert for Pride in London.
Most recognizably, the mother of one was extremely vocal after the Pulse Nightclub massacre in 2016. She dedicated her concert in Belgium to the 49 lives that were taken that night in Orlando, FL.
This makes it an even bigger surprise that a fan of hers would believe homophobia would fly at her concert. Nevertheless, the singer remained steadfast in her support for the community.
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.